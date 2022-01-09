Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa scored a remarkable goal from near the halfway line against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old intercepted the ball just inside his own half, spotted Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli off his line, and went for the spectacular.

Correa executed his right-footed strike to absolute perfection and watched as the ball sailed over Rulli’s head and into the back of the Villarreal net.

It was a goal of breathtaking quality from a player who had scored six goals in 19 La Liga appearances prior to this weekend’s fixture at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

VOTE NOW: The GMS December Fan Awards

Video: Angel Correa's goal vs Atletico Madrid

Watch Correa’s moment of magic here:

That is absolutely outstanding! David Beckham-esque.

The Argentina international has produced an early contender for the 2022 Puskas Award with that strike.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media:

A win for Atletico would lift them above Real Sociedad and Real Betis to third place in the La Liga table.

Enter Giveaway

Arsenal dumped out of the FA Cup (Football Terrace)

Can you get full marks on our 2021 Football Quiz?

1 of 20 Cristiano Ronaldo and which other player scored five goals at Euro 2020? Romelu Lukaku Emil Forsberg Karim Benzema Patrik Schick

News Now - Sport News