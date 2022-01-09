Angel Correa: Atletico Madrid star scores goal of the season contender vs Villarreal

  Rob Swan
  • By 
Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa scored a remarkable goal from near the halfway line against Villarreal on Sunday evening.

The 26-year-old intercepted the ball just inside his own half, spotted Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli off his line, and went for the spectacular.

Correa executed his right-footed strike to absolute perfection and watched as the ball sailed over Rulli’s head and into the back of the Villarreal net.

It was a goal of breathtaking quality from a player who had scored six goals in 19 La Liga appearances prior to this weekend’s fixture at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Video: Angel Correa's goal vs Atletico Madrid

Watch Correa’s moment of magic here:

That is absolutely outstanding! David Beckham-esque.

The Argentina international has produced an early contender for the 2022 Puskas Award with that strike.

Let’s check out some of the best reaction from social media:

A win for Atletico would lift them above Real Sociedad and Real Betis to third place in the La Liga table.

