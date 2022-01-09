Arsenal transfer news: Gunners make 'massive mistake' over £67.5m star compared to Ozil

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has got to seal his Arsenal exit before the transfer window slams shut and the Gunners will be ruing the fact they gave the striker such a lucrative contract, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Aubameyang penned a three-year contract worth close to £55million less than 18 months ago but it looks as though he is destined to leave the Emirates Stadium after a recent falling out with boss Mikel Arteta.

What's the latest news involving Aubameyang?

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month, with Arteta confirming the decision was taken after a disciplinary breach by the frontman.

The 62-cap Gabon international has not been selected since, with his last outing coming in the form of a five-minute cameo appearance during the defeat to Everton.

But Arsenal have not seemed to miss Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund in a £56million deal close to four years ago, as they have lost just once in his absence.

It has now emerged that the Gunners are so desperate to get the club's highest earner off their books that they have made his availability known to potential suitors.

Arsenal will consider suitable offers this month and Aubameyang, who has tested positive for coronavirus just days before being due to represent Gabon at the African Cup of Nations, has been linked with a potential loan switch to Newcastle United ahead of the move being made permanent for £20million in the summer.

What has Paul Brown said about Aubameyang?

Brown believes there is no option but for Aubameyang to leave Arsenal after his public fallout with Arteta.

The journalist reckons the Gunners will now be regretting their decision to hand the 32-year-old, who was once valued at £67.5million, a mega-money new deal in 2020.

He feels the north Londoners have been in a similar situation before, with them looking to get a high earner off their wage bill.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He's got to go. It could be looked back on as a massive mistake, the contract they gave him.

"It could be seen as another Mesut Ozil decision."

Why is this similar to the situation Arsenal found themselves in with Ozil?

Arsenal smashed their transfer record to sign Ozil from Spanish giants Real Madrid for £42.4million in 2013.

They then handed the former Germany international, who racked up 92 caps, a £350,000-per-week contract which made him the highest paid player in the club's history four-and-a-half years after his arrival.

But Ozil was then frozen out by Arteta, with him being made to train with the reserves and missing out on Arsenal's Premier League and Europa League squads last season.

The 33-year-old World Cup winner eventually left the Emirates Stadium for Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer 12 months ago.

