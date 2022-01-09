Tottenham transfer news: £200k p/w star 'one of the worst signings Spurs have ever made'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Tanguy Ndombele is one of the worst signings in Tottenham's history.

The Frenchman became Spurs' record signing when he signed from Lyon for £63m in 2019.

But Ndombele has failed to live up to expectations, and Brown has described him as nothing more than a YouTube player.

What has gone wrong for Ndombele at Tottenham?

Ndombele's Spurs career started in the perfect way when he scored a fine debut goal against Aston Villa. But since then, a lack of form, goals, fitness, and his attitude problems have generally overshadowed his time in English football.

At times, Ndombele has been a key player and a nailed on starter, whilst right now, he's nothing more than a squad player.

In his three seasons in North London, 2020-2021 was his only campaign of note. He directly contributed to 10 goals in 46 appearances and came up with some priceless moments, including a goal of the season contender at Sheffield United last January.

But Ndombele's magic moments haven't been often enough, and in the 18 months either side of last season, he's been involved in just nine goals.

Therefore, with only 10 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances across all competitions, Brown said that Ndombele, who earns £200,000 per-week, which makes him one of the highest paid players at the club, is up there with the worst signings in Spurs' history.

What did Brown say about Ndombele?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I genuinely think, and I have done for a while, that Ndombele is one of the worst signings Spurs have ever made.

"I keep seeing a lot of people referring to him as a baller. You see clips of him doing skills and tricks and things on Twitter and YouTube, but that's all he is."

Does Ndombele have a future at Tottenham?

Ndombele has been linked away from the club in almost every window, and whilst he's stayed on each and every occasion, his days once again appear to be numbered.

The midfielder's only starts under Antonio Conte against Mura in a much-changed XI and in the draw with Liverpool when Spurs had a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

He did come off the bench against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, but he failed to influence proceedings and doesn't look any closer to convincing Conte that he should be in his best team.

Roma, who are managed by former boss Jose Mourinho, are the latest club to join the race for his signature. And you get the feeling that if Tottenham get the right offer this month, the 25-year-old could finally be sold.

