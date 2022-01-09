Newcastle transfer news: 'Good Wilson replacement' - £9m star wants 2022 move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah would be an ideal replacement for Callum Wilson at Newcastle.

Wilson is currently out with a calf problem sustained against Manchester United recently, and isn't expected to return for several weeks.

What's the latest news with Nketiah?

According to the Telegraph, Eddie Howe is searching hard for a striker, with Nketiah firmly on his list, along with Dominic Solanke and Divock Origi.

But with Nketiah's contract expiring at the end of the season, the Gunners frontman would appear the most straightforward to sign of the three.

The £9m-rated striker wouldn't have to endeavour himself to the Magpies fans, either, given that he scored a hat-trick against rivals Sunderland to knock them out of the Carabao Cup last month.

But whilst Nketiah has an impressive record in that competition, scoring 10 goals in nine games, his Premier League return is questionable.

In 41 top-flight appearances, Nketiah, who was compared to Ian Wright by Trevor Sinclair after his hat-trick against Sunderland, has scored just five goals in 41 matches, and none since April.

However, Brown thinks that the 22-year-old could still do a job for Newcastle whilst Wilson is out injured.

What did Brown say about Nketiah?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I can see him being a good replacement for Wilson for the rest of the season, but I don't really think that it's what Nketiah is looking for.

"I think he's looking for a long-term home, where he can play every week, and he can start showing what he's really about."

Has anyone else been linked with Nketiah?

Despite Nketiah's sketchy Premier League record, Newcastle are not alone in their attempts to sign him this month.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham, who are still trying to sign another striker to help Michail Antonio with the workload, Brighton and Crystal Palace are all interested in the youngster.

Nketiah also has admirers from aboard, with Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen also in the running to sign the England Under-21 striker.

Furthermore, the Arsenal frontman has already expressed his desire to leave the club after turning down a new contract at the Emirates.

