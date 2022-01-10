Roy Keane roasts Harry Maguire on live TV ahead of Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has torn into current skipper Harry Maguire for his recent comments on the Red Devils' poor run of form, arguing that the club's players should let their performances on the pitch do the talking.

In an in-depth interview released over the weekend, 28-year-old Maguire admitted the United squad had collectively been "letting the fans down" over the last few months and needed to "come out fighting" after recording only one win in their last three games.

Responding to reports of increased discontent in the Old Trafford dressing room under the stewardship of Ralf Rangnick, Maguire insisted that the responsibility for turning results around lies with himself and his teammates.

"This team finished second last year. We have a bigger and better squad this year so we have to show the right attitude," declared the England international.

"We have big players in the team, leaders. I am sick of repeating myself, but it can't continue like this. We need to go on a proper run, starting Monday.

"I've obviously seen a lot of criticism and a lot of it is absolutely correct. From what the fans and ex-players have said, we get it.

"A lot of it is justified and we all have to take massive responsibility, myself as captain as much as anyone, if not more. We need to start winning and playing well as a team."

Maguire's rallying call, however, did nothing to impress Keane, who has been among the defender's most vocal critics for some time.

Asked about the comments while working as a pundit for ITV Sport at Sunday's FA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal, the outspoken Irishman responded his typical blunt fashion.

"How many times has he said that?" Keane asked rhetorically. "I wouldn't listen too much to what Harry has to say.

United's first opportunity to react to their captain's words comes on Monday when Aston Villa visit the 'Theatre of Dreams' in the FA Cup, but it will take a lot more than a victory to convince Keane that Maguire is the right man to lead his former side back to glory.

"I judge a player on what he does on a football pitch, not what rubbish he comes out with about 'we need to stick together'.

"Judge a player on what happens on a football pitch.

"United aren't doing enough, but Aston Villa at home, you'd expect them to turn up and put in a good performance. It's not been good enough recently."

You can check out Keane's brutal response for yourself below.

Video: Roy Keane slams Harry Maguire over his recent comments on under-fire Man Utd

Keane's stance won't come as a surprise to many, given his past assessments of Maguire's ability. It's tough to deny, though, that the 50-year-old has a point here.

Following last Monday's woeful display in their 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, actions rather than words are required from Maguire and his teammates.

