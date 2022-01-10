Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The African Cup of Nations is underway.

After all the rumours that the competition wouldn’t take place in Cameroon, the hosts kicked things off with a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso on Sunday.

A brace of penalties from Vincent Aboubakar helped Cameroon come from 1-0 down to seal all three points.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Cameroon had to wait three years to host this tournament having been stripped of the 2019 edition while the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from taking place last year.

But they will be delighted to have finally kicked things off.

VOTE NOW: The GMS December Fan Awards

ARSENAL OUT! Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal (The Football Terrace)

It was a pretty wild start to the tournament.

In fact, just 35 seconds after the tournament kicked off, there should have been a red card.

That’s because Burkina Faso’s Steeve Yago produced one of the worst tackles you’re ever likely to see on Collins Fai.

Yago caught Fai above the knee but, somehow, got away with just a yellow card. We can't help but feel the fact it was the opening minute of the tournament saved Yago.

Take a look:

VIDEO: Steeve Yago' shocking tackle 35 seconds into AFCON

Madness.

Here’s how fans on Reddit reacted.

"Real football. Thank you AFCON," one wrote.

"This tournament is already wild," another added.

Another added: "Whoa, this tournament is brutal!"

The Ultimate AFCON quiz: How much do you know about Africa's continental carnival?

1 of 15 Where is the 2022 AFCON being hosted? Cameroon Ivory Coast Burkina Faso Zambia

Burkina Faso actually took the lead after 24 minutes thanks to a brilliant volley from Gustavo Sangare.

But Yago’s tackle in the opening minute of the match was a sign of things to come as far as Burkina Faso’s defending was concerned.

First, Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore brought down Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to hand Cameroon their first penalty and a chance to equalise.

Minutes later, Issoufou Dayo fouled Nouhou Tolo and Aboubakar stepped up again to make it 2-1.

The AFCON is well and truly underway.

On Monday, there will be four fixtures taking place in the tournament. It starts with Senegal vs Zimbabwe before Guinea take on Malawi and Morocco face Ghana. This evening, Comoros will play Ghana.

News Now - Sport News