West Ham transfer news: 'Unhappy' 50-cap Moyes signing tipped for London Stadium exit

Journalist Pete O'Rourke doesn't reckon that Darren Randolph will be overly happy with his current role at West Ham and thinks that he could be looking to leave in January.

The 50-cap Republic of Ireland international is in his second spell at the London Stadium but has made just 10 appearances since returning from Middlesbrough two years ago.

What's the latest news with Randolph?

With the goalkeeper turning 35 in May, he will surely want to end the final years of his career as a number two at worst.

Randolph had been Lukasz Fabianski's back-up before this season, but the loan arrival of Alphonse Areola from PSG last summer has seen the Irishman demoted to third-choice.

Therefore, Randolph hasn't made a single first-team appearance this season and the majority of is outings in the squad came in the Europa League when the Hammers named two keepers on the bench.

But in the Premier League, Randolph hasn't had a look in, and O'Rourke reckons that the 34-year-old might be plotting a move away from the London Stadium before the end of the month.

What did O'Rourke say about Randolph?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Darren Randolph is third-choice goalkeeper at the London Stadium, he's not going to be so happy and will probably be looking to move."

Is Randolph likely to leave?

Perhaps the most concerning thing about his lack of game-time this season will be his international career.

Since losing his place as number two at West Ham, Randolph has been dropped by Steven Kenny and hasn't played for his country since 2020. The Ireland manager did provide hope for Randolph moving forward but said that he needs to be playing at club level.

Therefore, with his situation at the London Stadium unlikely to improve, unless either Areola or Fabianski get injured, he could be looking to find a new club.

Randolph hasn't yet had any concrete January offers but having proved himself in the Championship at Middlesbrough and Birmingham in the past, he could prove a shrewd pick up for a second-tier side.

