Tottenham transfer news: Exit noise 'coming from people around' 136-cap Spurs star

Journalist Paul Brown insists that only the exit noises surrounding Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur are coming from “people around him” as rumours continue to swirl over his future.

The goalkeeper is said to be closing in on a new contract at Spurs but there are also reports that he could potentially move to French club Nice, with whom he began his professional career.

What’s the latest with Lloris?

He remains the number one choice at Tottenham under new manager Antonio Conte.

The France international remains the club captain and is a key pillar of the club’s project under the Italian.

Lloris has played in every single game in the Premier League this season, keeping eight clean sheets, with the club currently chasing qualification to the Champions League.

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League, two points behind Arsenal but with two games in hand over the Gunners, who they play later this month.

Lloris has been central to Spurs’ success in recent seasons, also being a key man under Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, making a total of 393 appearances in north London.

Of course, he has yet to win a trophy during his time at the club but he has helped the club qualify for the Champions League consistently and also put together two separate Premier League title challenges.

Brown insists that there aren’t any clubs currently pushing for his signing in the January transfer window, and believes that the majority of rumours are being put out by the player’s camp.

What has he said?

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “I haven’t heard of anyone really pushing hard for him, to sign him at the moment. I think most of the noise has come from people around him rather than other clubs trying to get him.”

Do Spurs need to keep Lloris?

They simply cannot afford to lose him.

The Frenchman is a World Cup winner and remains key for both club and country.

Lloris may be a veteran but, at the age of 35, he surely has at least one more season in the tank in goal.

He would be next to impossible to replace, given that he has been so indispensable.

He has also made the eighth most saves in the Premier League in history; only Ben Foster, David de Gea, Joe Hart and Lukasz Fabianski are active goalkeepers with more to their name.

Spurs need to keep him.

