YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been locked in a well-publicised war of words with UFC president Dana White on social media recently.

The spat has largely revolved around money, as Paul wants White to increase fighter pay minimums, agree to a 50 percent revenue split with athletes and implement a long-term healthcare plan for fighters.

The 24-year-old has also claimed that he would retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in a UFC matchup if White agrees to the conditions.

Things turned ugly, though, when Paul accused White of being a cocaine addict, prompting the latter to propose that he'll be tested for cocaine for 10 years as long as Paul takes a drug test.

White feels that Paul is just seeking attention after recording less than impressive pay-per-view sales on his last fight with Tyron Woodley.

Paul won the hastily-arranged rematch against the former UFC welterweight champion after his original opponent Tommy Fury was forced to pull out at late notice.

While the fight didn’t earn anywhere near as much as Paul would have hoped, the divisive YouTuber isn’t exactly hard up.

At just 24 years of age, his net worth stands at a whopping $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His career began when he followed in his brother Logan’s footsteps by posting videos on YouTube and Vine. He then landed a job with the Disney Channel before the two parties "mutually agreed" to end their partnership in 2017.

Regardless, his social media videos have been played around two billion times and made him one of the youngest YouTube millionaires in the USA. On top of this, Paul founded marketing company 'Team 10' and is a partner at Fanjoy, a company that ‘bridges the gap between fans and the people they admire through meaningful products.’

White, on the other hand, has been busy amassing his wealth since the early 90s.

After meeting up with the Fertitta brothers in Las Vegas, he convinced them to buy the UFC for $2 million in 2001.

Rebuilding the company from the ground up, the three of them worked together to develop it into a highly successful business with a gross revenue of $600 million in 2015.

According to Sportskeeda, White’s net worth currently stands at $500 million.

