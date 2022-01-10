Aston Villa transfer news: 'They like him' - Villa 'admire' £22.5m Champions League winner

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa ‘admire’ Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and believe he is a player who could strengthen Steven Gerrard’s defensive options, according to The Athletic's Gregg Evans.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 24-year-old so far, and he’s been linked with an imminent Anfield exit in recent weeks amid a lack of first-team action.

What is the latest news involving Gomez?

Gomez formed a formidable partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence throughout 2019/20, making 43 appearances in all competitions as the Reds romped to their maiden Premier League title.

However, injuries have plagued the England international’s progress ever since, with a serious knee issue limiting him to just 12 outings last term.

And the arrival of Ibrahima Konate and the improved form of Joel Matip has seen Gomez slip down Jurgen Klopp’s pecking order upon his return to full fitness at the start of the current campaign.

As a result, the 6 foot 2 ace - who Gabby Agbonlahor labelled 'unbelievable' - has reportedly attracted the attention of Villa as Gerrard contemplates a return to his former club for the centre-back.

Reporter Ashley Preece recently stated that while a summer move is more likely, the Villans are ‘monitoring his situation’ and that the transfer is a ‘goer, for sure,’ Evans has confirmed Gomez is someone the Midlands outfit 'like' and 'admire'.

What has Evans said about Gomez?

Despite being fit for the majority of 2021/22, Gomez has only been awarded 12 minutes of Premier League action by Klopp.

His limited game time appears to have opened the door for Villa to swoop, and Evans revealed he’s a player that is on the club’s radar at this moment in time.

While he told GiveMeSport a move to Villa Park this month would be 'impossible', Evans also admitted: “They admire him, they like him. And they think that he could be a player who could come in and strengthen the department.”

Do Villa need Gomez?

With former loanee Axel Tuanzebe returning to parent club Manchester United before moving onto Napoli, Villa are now short on numbers at the back.

Tyrone Minga, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause are Gerrard’s only options at centre-back, and the 41-year-old tactician may want to bring an extra body in to sure things up.

In Gomez - who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, - Villa would be signing someone who has won one Champions League crown, one Premier League title, one Club World Cup and one UEFA Super Cup throughout their career.

His experience at the highest level, therefore, would be a valuable asset to have at Villa Park, and it’s easy to understand why the club admires him so much even if a deal is unlikely in the current window.

