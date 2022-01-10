Celtic transfer news: Hoops 'want to get £6m deal done early' amid big worry for Ange

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are desperate to get Cameron Carter-Vickers' permanent move to Parkhead completed quickly due to fearing being priced out by other potential suitors further down the line, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Carter-Vickers joined the Bhoys on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the final moments of the summer transfer window, but it looks as though the Scottish Premiership title contenders are looking to keep the centre-half in Glasgow for a more extensive period.

What's the latest news involving Carter-Vickers?

It has been revealed that Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who moved into the hot seat during the summer, made signing Carter-Vickers on a permanent basis his main priority heading into 2022.

Postecoglou wanted to secure the the 24-year-old's services on a long-term basis in the first place but admitted it was not possible due to entering negotiations with Spurs when the deadline was looming.

However, he has also claimed that he would not have entertained bringing the eight-cap United States international to Glasgow if he did not think eventually completing his permanent signing would be possible.

It was revealed just a week before the transfer window reopened that Celtic were already hoping to agree a £6million fee with Carter-Vickers' parent club despite the loan agreement only reaching its halfway point.

That is the figure that was initially agreed for the option-to-buy clause in Carter-Vickers' loan and it is understood that both clubs have entered negotiations over the structure of the deal as there is there is no wriggle-room on the value of any potential switch.

It comes just over a month after it was reported that Spurs were looking to recoup as much as £10million for the central defender, who has made just five appearances for the north Londoners.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Carter-Vickers?

O'Rourke believes Celtic are hoping to conclude a permanent deal for Carter-Vickers imminently.

The journalist reckons the Bhoys realise they will otherwise risk having competition for the Spurs man's signature.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Celtic would probably like to get this deal done early if they can.

"The worry for them would be if Carter-Vickers goes on and enjoys a really successful season, it could be more competition for his signature in the summer from other clubs.

"Celtic probably won't be able to compete with any possible interest from the Premier League."

How has Carter-Vickers performed so far this season?

Carter-Vickers has become a key component of Celtic's backline since his temporary switch, with him missing just 90 minutes of Scottish Premiership action.

In total, he has made 23 appearances since heading north of the border and also shown his capabilities in the opposition's penalty area by finding the back of the net twice and providing an assist.

A Scottish League Cup final triumph over Hibernian last month, where Carter-Vickers completed the full 90 minutes, has allowed him to pick up the first piece of silverware of his career.

