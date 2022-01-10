Newcastle transfer news: Major update on Magpies' £25m pursuit of 43-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's precarious position in the Premier League is set to result in Eddie Howe missing out on being able to welcome Everton left-back Lucas Digne to St James' Park, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies currently find themselves second-from-bottom in the table and no other side has a worse defensive record, leading to significant fears of relegation to the Championship.

What's the latest news involving Digne?

It appears as though Digne is destined to join Newcastle's Premier League rivals Aston Villa after Sky Sports revealed the Midlands club are in advanced negotiations to sign the 43-cap France international.

The report suggests Villa are not expecting any problems when it comes to agreeing personal terms with Digne, while the transfer fee is likely to be worth up to £25million.

It comes after Newcastle had made the first concrete offer, with it emerging the Magpies had lodged a £22.5million bid which, if successful, would involve midfielder Sean Longstaff going in the opposite direction.

Chelsea, West Ham United and Italian side Napoli have also been linked with Digne, although the latter has only been interested in negotiating a loan deal with an option to buy.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has confirmed that Digne is desperate to leave Goodison Park for pastures new during the current transfer window.

The 28-year-old has not featured since the Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool last month thanks to a bust-up with Benitez.

What has Keith Downie said about Digne?

Downie has revealed that Digne is not interested in joining Newcastle due to the fear of suffering relegation at St James' Park.

The Sky Sports reporter understands the Frenchman would favour a switch to any one of three Premier League rivals.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand that both Chelsea and West Ham are keen and Aston Villa are also in for him.

"I get the impression, having spoken to people involved with Digne's side of things, he would probably prefer a move to any of them instead of Newcastle.

"I don't know if he fancies the relegation battle."

Is missing out on Digne a big blow?

Newcastle may have become the richest club in world football thanks to their £305million takeover in October, but Digne's snub shows the Magpies' financial clout will not be enough to attract all of their targets.

Digne would have brought bags of Premier League experience to head coach Howe's backline, while he would also have added an extra dimension to their attacking play having registered 22 goals involvements in 113 English top flight appearances.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man has won plenty of silverware during his career and that could have been beneficial as Newcastle put down the foundations following the recent change of ownership.

