Chan Sung Jung is reportedly in talks to replace the injured Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski.

The bitter featherweight rivals were due to clash later this year on a stacked UFC 272 card in Las Vegas.

But an undisclosed injury has forced fan favourite Holloway from the eagerly-anticipated trilogy fight, which has been over two years in the making.

The former UFC featherweight champion has yet to comment on his withdrawal from his clash with the Australian titleholder.

It's currently unknown how long Holloway will be out for after aggravating a pre-existing injury during training.

Ariel Helwani reports Volkanovski's team are not prepared to wait any longer and instead have reached out to 'Korean Zombie' to contest the belt.

But Georgian striking machine Giga Chikadze has also thrown his name into the mix, as well as former TUF veteran Yair Rodriguez.

After the news of Holloway's injury broke, the ballsy Rodriguez wrote on Instagram: “Do I really need to raise my hand @danawhite? Heal up quick champ @blessedmma. @alexvolkanovski I had respect for you before, but now, f--- you! You little b---- you know I’m next.”

Volkanvoski replied: “Maaaaaate [sic] calm down. You have fought once in over 2 years and are coming off a loss. If Zombie doesn’t happen you might get lucky.”

And now Jung's manager Jason House has revealed they would be only too happy to accept the challenge.

“KZ is more than willing to step in and fight for the title at UFC 272,” House told MMA Junkie.

“Looking at the rankings, he is the next highest-ranked fighter coming off a win and this is a fight many have talked about for quite a while now.

"Given the opportunity, he will show that he’s the best in the world.”

Jung and Volkanovski's rivalry stems from comments the Korean made about the latter's second win over Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 251 in July 2020.

Following Volkanovski's victory over Holloway, Jung criticised his performance and called him a 'shameful champion'.

But the soft-spoken Volkanovski was having none of it, telling ESPN: “I don’t know, maybe he’s got one of his boys writing some stuff for him again.

“Again, straight after my last fight, he started getting – or one of his teammates or his manager got lippy and started carrying on, and then one of them got slapped for it, and then they went quiet.

"So Brian Ortega gave them a good slapping, and they stopped talking for a while, but maybe they need another good slapping to keep them quiet.”

