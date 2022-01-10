Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury earned a whopping £40 million last year, but it appears he isn’t planning to spend it all at once.

The heavyweight champion fought once in 2021, defeating Deontay Wilder via an eleventh-round knockout to draw a conclusion to their three-fight series.

But after earning a staggering £20m from the fight, the ever-humble boxer has once again shown that he enjoys leading a modest life.

At the end of 2021, the Wythenshawe Warrior’s accounts show that he had paid himself a wage of just £70,000 despite his enormous net worth.

A source told The Sun: “He’s extremely careful with money and knows the value of it.

“He’s not extravagant or flamboyant like some boxers are and lives a very modest lifestyle.

“He is ensuring his family is comfortable for generations to come and that’s humbling.”

Fury was ordered to defend his WBC heavyweight belts against Dillian Whyte next year, with a fight date being set for March 26, 2022.

And while Whyte is supposedly unhappy with a proposed 80-20 purse split for the fight, The Sun are now reporting that the WBC have granted Fury the option to seek a new opponent.

Regardless of who he chooses to fight next, there’s no doubt his fortune will shoot up again this year, with the British boxer also having recently launched a new clothing brand, The Gypsy King Official Merchandise.

As of March 2021, his accounts show that he had banked £28.7m in his company, Tyson Fury Ltd, a firm that holds all his fight payments.

The books also show that the heavyweight champion withdrew another meagre dividend of £2,000 back in 2020, but it also appears that Fury has started to bank his pay-outs from his fight against Wilder.

Recently, the British fighter invested another £3.4m into his company and is also owed £3.1m from other sources.

And with his finances consolidated, Tyson Fury Ltd is now reportedly worth a staggering £39.5m.

But The Gypsy King is keeping his feet on the ground and recently posted a video on Instagram of him and his wife, Paris, shopping in a bargain store “to keep their expenses down.”

