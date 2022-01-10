Newcastle transfer news: £16.2m PL star 'could be on Eddie Howe's signings list right now'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke reckons that Everton defender Mason Holgate will be on Eddie Howe's list of defensive targets at Newcastle in January.

Newcastle have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season having conceded 42 goals in 19 games.

Therefore, Howe will be hoping to add some defenders to his ranks before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

What's the latest news with Holgate?

The 25-year-old has started Everton's last four Premier League games, but he has spent the majority of the campaign watching from the bench, with Yerry Mina often preferred to partner Michael Keane.

But since Mina got injured, Holgate has come back into the frame. Regardless of his recent improvement in game-time, reports believe that Everton are hoping to upgrade on the ex-England Under-21 defender and are therefore open to selling him this month.

Holgate, valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt, has made over 100 appearances in an Everton shirt, but O'Rourke hinted that his time at Goodison Park might be coming to an end, and has predicted him to be on Howe's list of players.

What did O'Rourke say about Holgate?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Mason Holgate is also a possible departure from Everton and he will probably be on Eddie Howe's list right now."

What would Newcastle be getting in Holgate?

Holgate wouldn't be a marquee signing like Kieran Trippier, but the Magpies would be getting an extremely solid defender with plenty of experience at Premier League level.

Holgate hasn't always been first choice at Everton, but he has always been there or thereabouts. In fact, he recently racked up 100 appearances in the top-flight, an achievement which shouldn't be ignored.

In terms of this season, Holgate hasn't been at his brilliant best, although he has started just seven league games and two of those came in August. But he averages the second-most aerial duels won (3.6) in the entire Everton squad, which shows that he could be key in both boxes.

Furthermore, Holgate offers versatility. The Everton man is most comfortable playing at centre-back but has spent plenty of his career at right-back and has even stepped into midfield on a couple of occasions.

