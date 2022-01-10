Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has revealed he is battling multiple injuries ahead of his fight against Kell Brook.

After 10 years of quarrels back and forth, fans across the UK can finally look forward to Khan’s encounter with Brook as the fight is pencilled in for February 19.

Both fighters won’t be afraid to admit they’re past their prime, but Khan is training hard in Colorado in preparation for the big finale.

The 35-year-old said: “When you're at the elite level, we always have to overcome them pains and override them.

“I've got pains and I've got injuries when I'm in training.

“I've had to spar today, and I still have to overcome them injuries, I can't think of them - I've just got to get on with them.

“As you get older - I'm 35 now - it's not like when you're 25 where you recover after a tough session.

Read more: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Date, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Card, Live Stream, Odds, Tickets, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

“Now the body takes a bit of time but it's good because I know if I continue pushing myself with those pains and aches, then I'll be fine come fight night.”

The last time Khan fought was three years ago, when he defeated Billy Dib, which was an ideal response to his loss against Terence Crawford three months prior.

Khan claimed his performance against Crawford was affected by an elbow injury sustained during camp; he’ll hope his current aches and pains won’t have the same impact in the ring.

Britain’s youngest boxing Olympic medallist has an alarming injury record, as six years ago he claimed he’d been fighting with a broken hand since 2003.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In the opposite corner, Brook was last in action more recently, just over a year ago, likewise against WBO welterweight champion Crawford in Las Vegas.

The Special One has lost just three of his 42 professional bouts and will hope Khan remains fatigued going into the fight next month.

News Now - Sport News