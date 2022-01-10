FIFA 22: FUT Leaks Reveal Upcoming Serie A Showdown SBC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team fans are loving the sheer amount of special cards being released at the moment and leaks have revealed two new special cards that are coming to FUT in a Showdown Squad Building Challenge.

The game mode is being enjoyed by hundred of thousands of players in the gaming community, and with promos released every week, there is an abundance of great overpowered cards on the market.

Many love SBC's in Ultimate Team as you can obtain some amazing players that are not available on the transfer market.

We have just seen the Headliners promo come to an end, and due to this, many are now waiting for the biggest promo of the year to go live; FIFA TOTY.

Revealing the two Serie A players involved in the FIFA 22 FUT Showdown SBC

For those who do not know, the FUT Showdown SBC involves two different players. These two players are part of two separate sides who will be playing each other in the next match in the division.

We have already seen a few this FIFA, with games such as Liverpool vs Manchester City, and the upcoming Showdown SBC involves the Serie A.

The Serie A has been a very enjoyable watch this season at the top, with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Napoli all sitting at the top at certain points so far this season.

The upcoming Showdown SBC has been leaked by FifaTradingRomania and it will involve Atalanta and Inter Milan. The Twitter user provided this image below on the social media site.

These Showdown SBC's typically involve the biggest games of a match week and with both Inter Milan and Atalanta at the top, this should be a great spectacle.

You are only allowed to pick one of these players in the Showdown SBC and that is due to the fact that the card on the winning side will be the only one getting an upgrade, and it is a big upgrade as well.

The FIFA Community will be delighted to hear that the two players in this upcoming promo are Luis Muriel and Matteo Darmian.

With Inter Milan at the top of the division, it is expected that they will win when the two meet in the Serie A, but Atalanta are a very strong side so this game could go either way.

