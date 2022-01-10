Woman confronts ‘creepy’ man at gym who tried to film her in locker room

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Footage has emerged of a ‘creepy’ man being confronted outside a Houston gym, after it was alleged he was recording people inside the women’s locker room.

Laura Cubias was at Planet Fitness in Shadow Creek Parkway last Wednesday when the incident occurred.

According to Cubias, the man in question held up a lighter inside her stall, moments after she’d finished showering, before sliding a cellphone underneath and pointing it at her.

"It’s really scary to know that while I was taking a shower, another man was sitting in a stall right next to my shower," she told Fox 26.

"He slides over his phone, it was facing upwards," said Cubias. "I froze for a second. I was in shock. I heard a man’s voice coming from the stall saying he’s sorry."

After Cubias took photos of the man and warned others of his presence, another woman confronted the man on camera outside the gym.

The woman can be heard saying: “So why were you sliding your phone underneath the stalls?”

In response, the man does not appear to answer the question but instead says: “I’m literally listening to people whispering cat calls [to me] all of the time.”

A spokesperson from Planet Fitness revealed the suspect was the guest of a member and that both are now banned from the gym.

"At Planet Fitness, the safety of our employees and members is our top priority," said a spokesperson from Planet Fitness.

"We are aware of the incident at the Pearland location and take these matters extremely seriously. The guest [and member] involved in this incident are prohibited from Planet Fitness, and the local franchise owner is cooperating with authorities."

Local police met with the man outside the gym but did not find anything alarming on his phone. They are now trying to obtain a search warrant to check for deleted images.

This is not the first time an incident involving inappropriate behaviour at gyms has come to light in recent months.

Chelsea Gleason from the US was praised last year for standing up to a man who was harassing her while she was attempting to work out.

Her reaction also sparked widespread praise online. Fitness brand Gymshark stressed the importance of gyms being a “safe space” for everyone and told Gleason they were proud of her for sticking up for herself.

The man was banned from the gym in question, and Gleason praised staff for making sure everyone felt comfortable and safe.

