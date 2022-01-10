Newcastle transfer news: 'He's made it clear' - Fresh Toon update emerges on £25m target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Keith Downie reckons that Lucas Digne has made it clear that he doesn't want to sign for Newcastle.

The left-back has been linked with several Premier League sides this month following his fall-out with Rafael Benitez, which could mark the end of his Everton career.

But Downie doesn't expect Newcastle to sign the Frenchman before the window closes despite their interest in the 28-year-old.

What's the latest news with Digne?

According to the Telegraph, the Magpies recently launched a £22.5m bid for Digne, while offering midfielder Sean Longstaff as part of a deal.

Eddie Howe has been trying to bolster his full-back department after recently bringing in Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. But whilst Newcastle had little difficulties signing him, West Ham, Chelsea and Aston Villa are all keen on signing Digne, making their attempts slightly tougher.

Reports emerged on Sunday that Villa were leading the race for Digne, with Steven Gerrard's side in advanced talks over a potential £20m-£25m deal despite Sky Sports suggesting that Everton were looking for around £30m.

And Downie said that Digne has made it clear that he was never keen on a relegation battle and a move to St James' Park, with Villa hoping to push for Europe.

What did Downie say about Digne?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He's made it clear behind the scenes that he would prefer a move elsewhere."

How big of a blow would it be to miss out on Digne?

If Newcastle do miss out on Digne, it would be a major blow. He's one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League, chipping in with 18 assists in 113 top-flight outings and would be an upgrade on what Howe currently has at left-back.

But while Newcastle are the richest club in the world and able to offer players big wages, they're going to have to quickly accept that not all players will fancy being involved in a dogfight in exchange for a financial boost.

Therefore, while the embarrassing defeat to Cambridge in the FA Cup only epitomised their need to sign players this month, the Magpies are going to have to look for other left-back targets, with Digne on the verge of becoming a Villa player.

