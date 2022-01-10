Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul says he would rather fight Tyson Fury than Tommy Fury after his blockbuster showdown with the Gypsy King's brother was cancelled due to injury.

The Love Island star should have been in the ring with the YouTuber-turned-boxer last December, before a broken rib and chest infection forced him to miss out on the biggest payday of his career.

Social media influencer Paul instead faced former UFC champion Tyron Woodley as a short-notice replacement in a rematch in Florida and won comfortably with a seventh-round knockout.

Unbeaten light-heavyweight Fury had been hoping to rebook the fight with Paul, but the Problem Child isn't interested.

The 24-year-old told The Volume Sports: “Of course. He wants the payday. But I’ve said it before, I don’t want to take the fight with him. He doesn’t deserve it.

“And I would rather fight Tyson [Fury]. I would want Tyson to come down to cruiserweight and that would be a bigger fight. So I’d rather fight Tyson or his dad.

"His dad, John, did a better job of promoting the fight than Tommy did. So I would fight his brother or his dad before I’d fight Tommy.”

Ex-Disney star Paul instead has one other idea in mind for his next opponent: a fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The Mexican agreed to share the boxing ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva in June of last year, which resulted in an embarrassing defeat for the boxer.

But he bounced back with a decision win over David Zegarra to end the year on a high note.

In Paul's eyes, a win over Chavez Jr would at long last provide him with some legitimacy.

He noted: “It’s interesting. I like that fight a lot, because it silences the critics.

“He was a former world champion, and I know I could beat him.

"And you look at his record, it’s like 50 wins or something, and I don’t even know the losses, but it’s a good record.

So that challenge excites me and I’m down. And this is what people don’t understand is that, even after I knocked out Woodley, they were all like, ‘Fight a real boxer.’

“I’m like, ‘You guys, I tried, and he dropped out of the fight two weeks before.’ So I want to fight a real boxer, newsflash, and I’m going to. Just have some f------ patience.”

