SmackDown Superstar Roman Reigns was victorious in the Usos’ match against Big E and The Viking Raiders in Sunday’s WWE Supershow in Boston, but the main talking point of the night came post-match.

After the six-man brawl, Reigns broke character by thanking fans who attended TD Garden.

Reigns said: “I’d like to take this time to thank you guys for coming out.

“We all know what’s going on with this pandemic. I just want you all to stay safe. I want you to protect yourselves so that we can see you all next time.

‘’Also, goodnight and thank you.”

He is renowned for addressing the crowd for their efforts post-match, and it wasn’t the first time he put his professional persona aside to converse with the crowd, but it was a nice touch regardless.

On the night, Xia Li kickstarted the show with a win against Natalya while Rick Boogs was victorious over Sheamus. Bobby Lashley and Damian Priest beat Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle smashed Austin Theory and Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

Reigns’ win concluded a hectic night in Boston.

The show finished with news that Rollins will likely be facing Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29.

For various reasons, fans were perplexed. To name a few, Rollins opts to wrestle on Raw and WWE tend to evade heel vs heel encounters.

The pair first featured on WWE’s main roster 10 years ago and have faced off multiple times ever since. Reigns has defeated Rollins 19 times with the latter being victorious on nine occasions. Only one match has ended in a double count-out and the likelihood of the same outcome this month is minimal.

The last time Reigns battled Rollins in a singles match was in 2019, with the latter coming out on top with a DQ win.

