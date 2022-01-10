Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bron Breakker is ready to challenge Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated cross-brand champion vs. champion bout.

There's been no stopping Bron Breakker's meteoric rise up theNXT roster since his debut in September, and now the new NXT Champion has commented on the possibility of a future meeting with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Breakker discussed his title win over Tomasso Ciampa at New Year's Evil earlier this month, but didn't hold back when presented with the idea of a clash with SmackDown's Tribal Chief.

“I don’t know. If Roman wants a piece of me, he can come get some. I ain’t afraid of him at all. If he wants to come down here, I’ll fight him. Or, hell, I’ll take my a** up to SmackDown and beat him up there. It doesn’t matter. I don’t care where we go. If he wants a piece of me, he can come get it.”

Since making his NXT bow on the opening night of WWE's revamped NXT 2.0, Bron - son of former WWE Tag Team Champion Rick Steiner - has been one of the brand's standout Superstars. Despite only signing with developmental in February of last year.

Fans have already championed Bron as one of the possible candidates to eventually end Roman's Universal Title reign, and these comments will only fuel the possible fire of these two champions going head-to-head at some point in the foreseeable future.

