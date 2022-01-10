Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Update 1.4.1.3: Release Date, Patch Notes and All You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be releasing update 1.4.1.3 and we have all the key information you need to know ahead of the patch.

The latest game in the very popular franchise has been involved in the gaming world for over a decade and it sees players able to explore the 9th century.

The franchise began as one of the first games released on the Playstation 3, and it was a huge success. The developers have continued to maintain this success by bringing out multiple games involving great stories.

This latest update has revealed some big changes to the settings, but they are ones the gaming community wanted and it is good to see that Ubisoft listen to their fans.

Here is everything you need to know about Update 1.4.1.3 for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla:

Release Date

Updates in Assassin's Creed Valhalla are typically a month apart, and this pattern has happened for the last few months. They always tend to release the updates at the start of the month as well.

Therefore, we believe update 1.4.1.3 will go live around Monday 7th February 2022-Thursday 10th February 2022.

Patch Notes

It is always crucial to see what is in the patch notes as they reveal changes to gameplay, new content, and also what bugs have been fixed.

This update will arguably be quite a small one but there have been some very important fixes which makes sure the gaming community don’t grow frustrated by this current game.

The patch notes for update 1.4.1.3 have not been released yet. They only go live when the update is released, so we will have to wait until early February 2022 to see them.

This has got a lot of gamers playing the game again and hopefully it continues to be a big hit for the foreseeable future.

Assassins Creed is a great game, and these updates sometimes bring new content to the game, so we hope that this upcoming update does just that. Many are expecting that it is most likely that this update will just be about fixing some frustrating bugs.

Many enjoy these type of games with huge campaigns, and Assassins Creed players were treated to even more content when a recent DLC went live late in 2021.

