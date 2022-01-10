Tottenham transfer news: 6'4 attacker 'firmly on Fabio Paratici's radar' for January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca is a player who is firmly on the ‘radar’ of Tottenham Hotspur’s director of football Fabio Paratici.

In recent years, the north London outfit have been heavily reliant upon Harry Kane for goals, and securing another forward may be a priority for Antonio Conte in the January transfer window.

What is the latest news involving Scamacca?

According to reports by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by SportWitness), Tottenham are searching for Dušan Vlahović alternatives, leading to their interest in Scamacca.

The 23-year-old has had a nomadic career despite his tender years, turning out for a handful of clubs, including minnows PEC Zwolle and Ascoli.

But Scamacca started to develop a name for himself throughout last term during a season-long loan spell with Genoa when he bagged 12 goals and laid on a couple of assists in 29 appearances.

And the 6 foot 4 beast has carried that impressive form into the current campaign.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Upon his return to parent club Sassuolo, Scamacca has notched up six goals at the halfway stage of the season, earning himself a maiden call-up to the Italian national team back in September.

His outstanding performances for both club and country have seen him catch the eye of compatriot Paratici, and O’Rourke claims the forward’s name has been ‘mentioned’ by the Spurs hierarchy.

What has O’Rourke said about Scamacca?

The transfer expert has revealed that Spurs have identified the towering striker as a possible target after scouring the Italian market.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “The Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca has been mentioned. I think again, obviously, Paratici will be looking at the Italian market, it’s a market he knows very well. Scamacca is understood to be somebody that's firmly on his radar.”

Do Tottenham need another striker?

Tottenham have attempted to supplement the prolific Kane with a backup forward several times without ever doing so with much success.

The likes of Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen and Carlos Vinicius have all come and gone after finding opportunities hard to come by due to the form of the club’s Premier League record goalscorer.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Tottenham footballer from the 1990s? Dave Tuttle Jeff Minton Ian Hendon David McDonald

However, after speculation surrounding Kane's future in the summer, his output has dropped off in 2021/22, and Spurs would be wise to plan for a future without their talisman.

Adding a natural replacement for Kane could well be one of Paratici’s objectives for the winter window then, and Scamacca may prove to be an astute acquisition if he follows up his interest.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News