Czech tennis player Renata Voráčová was deported from Australia just hours before Novak Djokovic won his court battle to remain in the country.

After her visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force, Voráčová left Melbourne on a flight to Dubai on Saturday night.

The 38-year-old entered Australia last month. She had been granted a vaccine exemption by Tennis Australia because she had recently caught and recovered from COVID-19.

However, like Djokovic, Voráčová was told her visa was cancelled for failing to meet the Government’s requirement that all incoming non-citizens be vaccinated against the virus.

"All travellers who enter Australia must do so in accordance with our strict laws and entry requirements, regardless of their status or their reasons for entering the country," an ABF spokesperson said.

"The ABF employ a multi-layered approach... this includes avenues to investigate, locate and detain non-citizens who have been found, after their arrival into Australia, to have breached our border entry requirements."

Unlike Djokovic, Voráčová did not appeal the decision to cancel her visa.

Voráčová, a doubles player ranked 81st in the world, had even competed this week at the Melbourne Summer Set, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open.

She had been set to play in the doubles competition at the upcoming Grand Slam alongside Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, who is now on the lookout for a new partner.

The news of her deportation emerged just hours before Djokovic won his court battle to remain in Australia.

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered the release of the world number one from detention this morning, after agreeing with the argument put forward by Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood.

Wood argued that Djokovic had done "everything required of him by Tennis Australia", the governing body which granted him exemption from the country's vaccination rules.

The debacle is not yet over, however. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still considering whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa.

Even though the visa was reinstated by Kelly, Hawke can invoke his ministerial power to cancel it again.

The 34-year-old has also been criticised after it emerged that he had attended a number of in-person events last month, despite testing positive for COVID-19.

A letter submitted during his court case showed Djokovic tested positive on December 16th. The next day, he posed maskless with a group of children at the Novak Tennis Centre.

Djokovic then posed maskless during a photoshoot for the French newspaper Équipe on December 18th. The paper says he wore a face mask during an interview but removed it for the photoshoot.

