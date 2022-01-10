Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sasha Banks is slated to miss around six to eight weeks of in-ring action after picking up a foot injury.

Wrestling at a WWE house show on January 2, Sasha Banks picked up what was feared to be a bad injury.

'The Boss' was working a match with Charlotte Flair, when she took a nasty fall on her leg, which you can read more about by clicking here.

WWE has now confirmed, with a tweet over the weekend, that Banks will miss up to two months of in-ring action due to the knock.

Thankfully, Banks didn't seriously injure herself or break any bones, has had been feared, but she's still going to miss the first few weeks of 2022.

WWE is officially stating that Banks has suffered a 'bruised calcaneus bone', which should keep her out of the ring until March.

This has come at a bad time for WWE, with Banks' injury meaning she won't be able to compete at the Royal Rumble later this month.

The reason this is so significant is that the rumoured plan for WrestleMania is for Banks to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

This would mean that Sasha Banks had a 50/50 shout at winning the Royal Rumble for the first time in her career, but that obviously won't be happening now.

Thankfully, Banks' injury is not so severe that she'll miss WrestleMania, which is slated to take place on April 2 and 3.

