Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Bartender Event Details (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be updated in February 2022, but we’ve already got some information that has been leaked regarding the Bartender Event.

The minigame is something that fans have been looking forward to for some time, and there’s already hype behind the concept coming to the game.

There are quite a few tidbits of information that we’ve already found with regards to the Bartender Event coming to the game, and we’ve got them all collated here for you!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bartender Event that will be taking place as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Bartender Event

As is usually the case, miHoYo has released a Beta version of the 2.5 Update of the Genshin Impact Update and that is currently being worked through by players.

Leaks usually follow the Beta version of the game being released, and it is no different when it comes to 2.5 Update.

Prominent Genshin Impact leaker account Genshin Intel recently noted a few different things with regards to the Beta, with features that we’re expecting to be released as part of the new Update, including the Bartender event.

They tweeted: “A quick overview of 2.5:

“1. Yae Miko

2. New weekly boss dungeon

3. Three Realms Gateway Offering - Enka exploration event

4. Player-designed domains accessible by other players

5. Bartender event - Prepare drinks for certain characters to unlock dialogues

6. Hyakunin Ikki rerun”

A further leak regarding the Bartender Event came from Project Celestia, who revealed that aside from the generic NPCs that players will be able to get dialogue from that the following characters will have voiced dialogue in the Event:

Eula

Kaeya & Rosaria

Diluc

Lisa & Jean

Zhongli

Beidou & Ningguang

Many fans were hoping to see Venti during the Bartender Event, unfortunately, it was revealed that Venti will not be part of the minigame event as the English localisation chose to use Small, Medium and Large and "the only instance of Venti could exist in the drink size codename was Tall, Grande, Venti."

We’re expecting that there will be a ton more leaks revealed to the player base ahead of the 2.5 Update going live in mid-February, and we will update this page as and when these come through!

