Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Collei Details (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released officially in mid-February, and now information on a new character Collei has been leaked ahead of the update.

The Beta for the 2.5 Update has already been released to select players and we’re getting a ton of leaks coming ahead of the latest version of the hugely popular RPG series.

Collei is one of the primary characters from the Genshin manga and now it looks as if we’ve got some information on how the character will perform in-game once released.

Here’s everything you need to know about Collei ahead of her potentially being released in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Collei Information

One of the more prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community, @dimbreath, recently revealed more information that had been datamined from in-game files that relate to Collei.

They tweeted: “[2.5 - Beta] Collei

“They left an entry about one of Collei Elemental Burst gadgets. There's not much more information about this that I have dug out so far.

“I've had people ask what a Gadget is. In this case, it seems to be some sort of "item" used on the Elemental Burst. Sadly at the moment, I haven't found anything else regarding Collei in the files.

“As for lore connotations as some people mentioned her not having a vision, this is so far the only piece of information I found.”

Right now there isn’t a whole lot more on the new character available for players to sink their teeth into.

With such little information available on the character, it’s likely that they might not be officially released as part of the 2.5 Update, but things are always subject to change when it comes to Genshin Impact and their Beta reveals of Updates.

We’re expecting that there will be a ton more leaks revealed to the player base ahead of the 2.5 Update going live in mid-February, and we will update this page as and when these come through!



