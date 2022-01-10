Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez is 'more likely' to fight Jermall Charlo next than Ilunga Makabu, according to highly respected boxing insider Mike Coppinger.

The Mexican superstar is plotting his next move after he solidified his status as the world's greatest boxer by becoming the first undisputed super-middleweight champion last November.

Canelo Alvarez, 31, has been linked with a fight against the Congolese southpaw at cruiserweight, leading some - including his former foe Floyd Mayweather - to sensationally accuse him of ducking a fight with his American rival.

However, Coppinger claims that it is in actual fact Charlo, not Makabu, who has received the call to fight the Mexican later this year.

The fight is expected to take place on May 2 during Cinco de Mayo weekend - but a location is yet to be decided.

And, speaking to retired ex-champion Timothy Bradley Jr on ESPN, Coppinger said: “I’m hearing it’s much more likely he’ll fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo. There are talks right now for that fight.

"If he is going to go to cruiserweight though, I think it would be a mistake, I mean look at the cautionary tale of Roy Jones Jr.

"Jones goes up to heavyweight, beats John Ruiz, wins the heavyweight title, then drops back down to fight Antonio Tarver.

"He struggles in the first fight, then knocked out in the second fight, and he was never the same.

"So I don't think you can yo-yo in weight over and over as a fighter.

"I think it's dangerous, I think it's risky, and I would right now look for Canelo to fight Jermall Charlo."

But while Charlo would no doubt be a decent test, Canelo has arguably already beaten the best there is at 168 lbs, including wins over former champions Caleb Plant, 29, Callum Smith, 31, and Billy Joe Saunders, 31.

1 of 20 Where was Canelo Alvarez born? Mexico City Guadalajara Puerto Vallarta Tijuana

And Mexico's pound-for-pound king recently insisted he has nothing left to prove, telling WorldBoxingNews: “Look, what I see and what I know is I beat the No.1 fighter at 168. It was Callum Smith.

“Next, Billy Joe Saunders, second. Next, the third one [Plant]. So, I beat all the best at 168.

"They were all undefeated. I beat all the best at 168, and now there’s people saying you need to fight this one — like always.

“This always happens. But I beat the best champion at 168. Then they say, ‘he’s scared of him’ or ‘he’s scared of that guy.’

"I am not scared about anything. I don’t avoid anybody. But what does that guy (Benavidez) bring to me? Nothing. Nothing.

"Mention a champion they [Benavidez and Charlo] fight before. How many? I really don’t care. Haters are always going to be haters.”

