The saga surrounding Novak Djokovic's attempts to compete at the Australian Open continues.

After being detained at the country's border, the men's world number one has successfully appealed against the decision to rescind his visa.

However, his status at the Grand Slam hangs in the balance as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is still able to revoke the decision to allow Djokovic into Australia.

The Serbian had originally qualified for a medical exemption to enter the country after refusing to provide his Covid-19 vaccination status, but issues with his visa upon travel saw him denied entry.

Djokovic's chances of defending his title at the Australian Open are now back on, providing his visa remains reinstated. In the meantime, the global backlash that has stemmed from this debacle continues to boil.

Martina Navrátilová is one of the latest to air her opinions on the situation. She joins the likes of Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray who have been vocal over the controversy.

During her appearance on Good Morning Britain, the 18-time Grand Slam winner said she believes Djokovic should "lead by example" and get the vaccine despite his negative views on it.

"What a saga. It all could have been avoided," she said. "I think so many people messed up and took some things for granted.

"I just wish that Novak had taken that vaccination to begin with. He’s a great leader, he’s an amazing athlete, I admire him so much and I’ve defended him so many times but I cannot defend the choice to not be vaccinated."

Djokovic has previously declared he is "opposed" to being jabbed against Covid-19.

In the midst of the Serbian's appeal against his rejected visa, Renata Voráčová has been deported from Australia after also being detained at the border. She was granted a medical exemption, similar to Djokovic, based on the grounds she had recently contracted and recovered from Covid-19.

The Czech tennis player had been set to compete in the doubles tournament at the Australian Open but her visa did not meet the travel guidelines set by the country that explicitly state only fully vaccinated non-citizens may enter the country.

Just hours before Djokovic won his court battle, Voráčová left Melbourne on a flight to Dubai.

In another case, Natalia Vikhlyantseva was denied participation in the Grand Slam due to the fact the vaccine she received — Russia's Sputnik — is not recognised in a number of western countries.

The 24-year-old has urged for the same exemption as Djokovic and says "it's not fair" that she is technically viewed as unvaccinated despite being jabbed against the virus.

Djokovic won his appeal after Judge Anthony Kelly overturned the decision to revoke his visa, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion has reportedly been re-arrested as the Australian government looks to continue with the process of deporting the Serbian.

