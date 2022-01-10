Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Maguire was always going to have big expectations placed upon him after becoming the most expensive defender in Premier League history.

After Manchester United settled on a fee of £80m with Leicester City, a few eyebrows were definitely raised over the figure paid for the central defender.

The fee put Maguire's transfer £5m above the price Liverpool paid Southampton for the services of Virgil van Dijk.

As if the pressure of his price tag wasn't enough, United also made Maguire the club captain within six months of his arrival. A decision that has been questioned by fans and pundits alike on numerous occasions.

Although his time at United has been far from plain sailing, United have stuck by the defender through the majority of situations.

Recent results have improved under new manager Ralf Rangnick, but disappointing draws and the manner of performances have somewhat marred the German's record.

United have only lost once in their last nine games but draws against Newcastle and Young Boys BSC, and a loss to Wolves in their most recent Premier League match has sparked rumours of unrest amongst the United players.

Reports from the Daily Mail even claimed that as many as 17 players are unhappy at the club and could look to leave in the summer if nothing changes.

Fans have argued that the United captain should have been the first player to speak up from the dressing room but messages from Fred and Marcus Rashford both appeared before Maguire finally released a statement.

Maguire said: “He (Rangnick) has made an impact - we win together and lose together. The manager is there to set us up tactically, which we absolutely take on board. His detail and preparation is enormous. We’ve got full respect and trust in his methods.

“Yes, it’s difficult when the coaching team changes mid-season like it does at loads of clubs. But I will say it again: it’s down to us as players. The quality and leaders are in the team to ensure we finish the season in the top four and with a trophy.”

However, despite Maguire's comments, a brutal compilation video has recently gone viral on Twitter highlighting the United captain's continuous mistakes during games.

The video contains clips of the United defender being repeatedly humiliated by opponents, diving into missed tackles, being nutmegged and getting bullied off the ball.

In one especially bizarre clip, Maguire can even be seen dragging teammate Luke Shaw to the ground in their own penalty box.

Some Manchester United fans commenting on the video were unimpressed with the captain's antics:

"Man he's the worst defender I have ever seen."

"All my life of watching football, I’ve never seen a defender that is so obviously bad."

"He’s cost us so many goals since he arrived, one of the WORST signings we’ve ever made…"

However, there were some United fans who jumped to the defence of the club captain:

"Please also show people the Harry Maguire skills, tackles and goals... Do not make a one-sided analysis."

"Videos like these are ridiculous. There’s not a single player that you couldn’t compile a video of either making bad mistakes or looking absolutely amazing."

