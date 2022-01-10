Free Fire Factory Challenge 2022: The Best 5 Characters to Use

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Free Fire players are likely aware of the Factory Challenge in the game, also known as the Factory Roof Challenge. But what are the best characters to use for the Challenge?

The special custom-room mode was invented by Free Fire YouTubers, where players have to ascend to the top of the Factory, one of the locations on the Bermuda map.

Once players have reached the top of the Factory they will have to battle others using only their fists.

Here are the best 5 characters to use for the Free Fire Factory Challenge in 2022!

5. Dimitri

Dimitri starts our list. The character’s Healing Heartbeat ability creates a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter.

Players and teammates inside the headline zone can recover 3 HP, and when they’re downed they can also self-recover to get back up.

The healing zone lasts for 10 seconds, after which players will need to wait a further 85 seconds for the cooldown effect to end to reuse the ability.

The ability is extremely useful when playing Free Fire, and even more so when used as part of the Factory Challenge.

4. Joseph

Joseph’s ability is Nutty Movement, which increases the player’s movement and sprinting speed by 10% when an enemy attacks them. The ability changes to 20% in-game when the character gets upgraded to level 6 in Free Fire.

The ability that Joesph can utilize is extremely useful for players who are attempting the Factory Challenge, as it can help players work aggressively as well as rush and escape sticky situations.

3. DJ Alok

DJ Alok’s ability Drop The Beat is extremely helpful when it comes to the Factory Challenge. Drop The Beat offers players a 10% boost in their movement speed as well as creating an aura of a 5m radius that will heal players 5 HP for 5 seconds.

The maximum level of Drop The Beat jumps to 10 seconds and the movement speed is increased to 15%, meaning that it is even more potent for the Factory Challenge.

2. K

K’s ability is the Master of All, which increases maximum HP by 50. The Master of All ability has two distinct modes, which are:

Jiu-jitsu: Increases the EP conversion rate of players by 500%.

Psychology: Restores 3 EPs for users every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

It’s worth noting that there is a 3-second cooldown when switching modes and that if the character is maxed out in terms of levels, then only Psychology mode will be affected, meaning that HP will replenish by 3 EP every second up to 250 EP.

1. Kla

Kla’s Muay Thai ability is regarded as the best character ability available for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

The ability increases fist damage by 100% at the initial level, which is unbelievably useful for players when they reach the top of the Factory.

When maxed out, the fist damage rises by 400%, meaning that players can obliterate opponents in just a few hits.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest Free Fire News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News