Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Frazer Clarke Predicts Winner Ahead of Fight

The boxing world are getting very excited for Amir Khan and Kell Brook to finally meet in the ring. Many have been trying to predict the winner of the fight, including Bronze Olympic Medal holder Frazer Clarke.

This bout will finally settle a lot of debate as these two have had a huge feud for many years. Boxing fans have been waiting for this fight for many years now and they finally have their wish.

There is a lot of hate between the two, and with them both having very illustrious careers, it is unthinkable for them to come away with a loss.

We cannot wait for Khan and Brook to enter the ring and with a lot of decent fights on the undercard, we are in for a great event.

Frazer Clarke Predicts Winner Ahead of Amir Khan vs Kell Brook

Frazer Clarke won bronze in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics and he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Anthony Joshua who also represented Great Britain at the Olympics before turning professional. He has a big chance as it has been announced that Clarke will be fighting on the undercard.

Clare is a good heavyweight boxer, but even he was struggling to predict a winner for the fight between Khan and Brook.

The Olympian was speaking to Sky Sports Boxing ahead of the fight when he was asked who he thought would win the bout. He answered: "Yeh, you know, it's one of them fights that I've been wanting to see for a long time as well.

"Obviously training in Sheffield for so long, I know Kell. Amir Khan is one of the reasons that I got into the sport of boxing. Really close fight... everyone wants to see it because we just don't know at the minute. I don't want to sit on the fence, I'm going to say Kell Brook. I think his timing might just beat Amir's speed."

Clarke, like many in the sporting world, struggled to pick, and it sounded like he was going to say Amir Khan for a minute before changing his mind.

Hopefully this fight is as close contested as many are expecting it to be, and we see an entertaining spectacle.

