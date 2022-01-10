Honkai Impact 3rd 5.4.0 Update: New Quests Confirmed by Developers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Honkai Impact 3rd is set to be launching their 5.4.0 Update shortly, and now miHoYo has revealed some of the new quests and elements that will be part of the newest iteration of the title.

Honkai Impact 3rd is the ‘sister’ title to the massively popular action-RPG title Genshin Impact, and both have a huge player base across the board.

Players are able to get access to the massively popular title for free on iOS, Android and Microsoft Windows.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new quests that will be coming to Honkai Impact 3rd 5.4.0 Update.

Honkai Impact v5.4

Honkai Impact 3rd is set to start 2022 in a big way with the 5.4.0 Silverwing: Beyond Update of the game.

The action-JRPG will be introducing a post-Honkai Odyssey Chapter 2 when the newest update is released on Thursday 13th January.

The newest update for the game will be introducing new dungeons, known as Stargates, for players to enter and complete.

Players will be able to roam around the Stargates and solve puzzles as well as explore a variety of different rooms to grab chests and complete objectives.

As well as this, players can expect the v5.4 Update to bring Chapter 28 [Beyond Will]. As part of the newest chapter to the game, there will be a new activity [Interstice], Miss Pink ELF’s first outfit [Miss Pink] and Umbral Rose’s new outfit which is called Valkyrie Dawn.

miHoYo confirmed the following with regards to the Interstice activity:

“Interstice is the new activity in Chapter 28 and is unlocked after the v5.4 update. You will need to clear Chapter 27's story to unlock this activity in the next version.

“Interstice contains 4 themes: Utmost Fog, Bedlam Zone, Shattered Illusion, Endless Maelstrom. Themes unlock in order after you clear their preceding themes and their unlock time has come.

“Utmost Fog, Bedlam Zone, and Shattered Illusion correspond to easy, normal, and hard difficulties. They each contain multiple stages that reward respective exploration rates and Intel Points when cleared. The final Endless Maelstrom can be played over and over again to unlock score milestone rewards."

