Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Top 5 Hidden Achievements in the Update

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update has been one of the biggest changes to the game in quite some time, but what are the best new hidden achievements to unlock in the newest version of the title?

Hidden Achievements are available throughout Genshin Impact, and there are some great additions to the game as part of the latest update.

Whilst some of the achievements are fairly easy to find, we’ve put together a little bit of help when it comes to grabbing those more difficult to find ones.

Here are the top 5 hidden achievements for players to unlock as part of the latest iteration of Genshin Impact in the 2.4 Update.

5. Light and Dark, Dusk and Dawn

Players can unlock this achievement by heading to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi structure and then gliding over the main summit.

Players can make their characters jump from either of the three stone pillars that are located on separate sides to pull off this feat.

4. The Ill-Starred Legacy of Iwakura

This achievement can be found in Enkanomiya. Players will need to spawn at the first waypoint that is located within the Serpent’s Bowels.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to have completed the Iwakara Out achievement before attempting this one!

3. Step Right Up

This achievement can be unlocked by locating an NPC during the Evernight period. Players need to look for Akashi, who is South of the Evernight Temple in Enkanomiya setting up an archery trial.

Once players have found Akashi, they will need to aim and shoot an arrow at a marked location. Completing the task will reward the player with a Precious Chest and achievement.

2. Not Flyin’ Away This Time

This achievement can be completed by capturing a Crystal Fly. This can be done by using an Omni-Ubiquity Net in-game.

Players can equip the Omni-Ubiquity Net via their gadget inventory and use it in front of a Crystal Fly.

1. All Is Well

And finally, the All Is Well achievement is time-gated, where players will need to complete various tasks in three days.

The first day requires players to speak to Chef Mao and Wang Ping’an to start the questline. The second day needs players to take care of Treasure Hoarders and the third day needs players to offer incense to Pervases within the finished temple.

