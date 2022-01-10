Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Unai Emery was always a very animated figure on the touchline.

The former Arsenal boss is known for having had a few flare-ups in the dugout during his managerial career.

Last season, Emery lost the plot and confronted Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli on the sideline after Villarreal defender Juan Foyth was sent-off during a pre-season friendly.

The intense argument that ensued will go down in history as one of the biggest spats between two managers in world football.

But Emery is back again, and his latest touchline incident is comedy gold.

After being appointed as Villarreal manager in July 2020, the Spaniard guided his side to an 8th place finish in 2021 while also reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

But on Sunday night, Villarreal drew 2-2 against Atletico Madrid in an incredible game of football that saw striker Angel Correa score a sensational goal from the halfway line to put Madrid a goal up after 10 minutes.

Intercepting the ball just off the halfway line, Correa went for the spectacular, catching out Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli who had advanced out to the edge of his penalty area.

But that wasn’t the height of the drama, as Villarreal were awarded a penalty ten minutes later for a handball inside the area.

Ex-Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno’s shot was handled by Atletico’s Thomas Lemar and Villarreal had a chance to level the scores.

Gerard Moreno stepped up to take the spot-kick, which was saved by Jan Oblak, but the goalkeeper couldn’t quite block a rebound from midfielder Dani Parejo.

Tensions subsequently flared on the touchline after a lengthy VAR review controversially overturned the goal.

Parejo had used his arm to push the ball into the net, but it was debatable whether he had been fouled in the process after Atletico defender Felipe clattered into the player, raising his foot above his shoulders in the process.

Unai Emery was incensed by the decision and walked over to the fourth official who stood at the VAR screen to appeal the challenge made against his player.

Hilariously the Villarreal boss then pretended to lift a pair of glasses to his face, mocking the official who did not award what could have been a foul on his player.

Vocalising his point to the official, the manager was quickly pushed away by another member of his backroom staff while the referee restarted play.

Take a look at the clip below…

Fans on Reddit reacted to the video and many were astounded at the high foot but were in hysterics at the former Arsenal manager.

Check out their reactions below…

In a bizarre game of football, Villarreal then went on to score only a few minutes later.

And despite his theatrics, Emery has now won four of Villarreal’s last five matches, and it seems the former Arsenal boss is working his magic at the La Liga club.

