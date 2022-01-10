Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira wants a shot at fellow MMA champs Kamaru Usman or Alexander Volkanovski after tearing through the 155 lbs division.

'Do Bronx' submitted Dustin Poirier in December - extending his winning streak to ten straight fights - and is now most likely to fight Justin Gaethje.

But the Brazilian has also teased a sensational move back down to featherweight as well as stepping up to welterweight to challenge the Nigerian Nightmare.

Oliveira told MMA Fighting: “I really thought I couldn’t drop to 145 anymore.

"But this last weight cut, I was really [close to] 155 before the fight with this work we’ve been doing, with lots of water in the body, and we believe we could easily make 145.

“If I had the opportunity to go straight for the 145 belt, I’d move down to fight.

“Also, if I had the opportunity to go straight for the 170 belt, I’d also move up to fight, but I believe it’s more viable to [drop down] to 145 instead of going to 170 at this moment."

“Becoming a two-division champion, a Brazilian man, would be awesome."

Oliveira has been vocal about his desire to face Australian icon Volkanovski in the near future.

And the 31-year-old's own father believes he is the one who can end the Great's undefeated streak.

Oliveira previously said: "Me and my [father] have talked a lot about this, and I still feel like a featherweight.

"But I kind of fit in this division.

"If Dana White gave me an opportunity to go back down to the featherweight division and win, I’d take it."

Rugby player-turned-MMA fighter Volkanovski was due to fight Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight on March 5.

But the former featherweight champ Holloway pulled out of the fight due to an aggravated pre-existing injury.

Volkanovski, 33, defended his 145-pound featherweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega in September.

After the fight, he said: “Holloway vs Rodriguez is not until November, and I want to fight.

1 of 20 Can you get 20/20 on our random UFC fighters quiz? We doubt it... BJ Penn Callan Potter Jens Pulver Ross Pearson

“So, do I move up, fight at lightweight, maybe fight the champion?

"Give me something, because I had 14 months off because of [COVID-19].

"I’m thinking of maybe coming over here to ride out this lockdown thing, because it’s a mess.

"That’s why I said this fight is for everyone back home that are struggling, they’re going through tough times, New Zealand and Australia.”

READ MORE: 'Korean Zombie' in talks to replace injured Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski

News Now - Sport News