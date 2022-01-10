Charles Oliveira targets Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski after beating Dustin Poirier at UFC 269
UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira wants a shot at fellow MMA champs Kamaru Usman or Alexander Volkanovski after tearing through the 155 lbs division.
'Do Bronx' submitted Dustin Poirier in December - extending his winning streak to ten straight fights - and is now most likely to fight Justin Gaethje.
But the Brazilian has also teased a sensational move back down to featherweight as well as stepping up to welterweight to challenge the Nigerian Nightmare.
Oliveira told MMA Fighting: “I really thought I couldn’t drop to 145 anymore.
"But this last weight cut, I was really [close to] 155 before the fight with this work we’ve been doing, with lots of water in the body, and we believe we could easily make 145.
“If I had the opportunity to go straight for the 145 belt, I’d move down to fight.
“Also, if I had the opportunity to go straight for the 170 belt, I’d also move up to fight, but I believe it’s more viable to [drop down] to 145 instead of going to 170 at this moment."
“Becoming a two-division champion, a Brazilian man, would be awesome."
Oliveira has been vocal about his desire to face Australian icon Volkanovski in the near future.
And the 31-year-old's own father believes he is the one who can end the Great's undefeated streak.
Oliveira previously said: "Me and my [father] have talked a lot about this, and I still feel like a featherweight.
"But I kind of fit in this division.
"If Dana White gave me an opportunity to go back down to the featherweight division and win, I’d take it."
Rugby player-turned-MMA fighter Volkanovski was due to fight Max Holloway in a highly-anticipated trilogy fight on March 5.
But the former featherweight champ Holloway pulled out of the fight due to an aggravated pre-existing injury.
Volkanovski, 33, defended his 145-pound featherweight world title with a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega in September.
After the fight, he said: “Holloway vs Rodriguez is not until November, and I want to fight.
“So, do I move up, fight at lightweight, maybe fight the champion?
"Give me something, because I had 14 months off because of [COVID-19].
"I’m thinking of maybe coming over here to ride out this lockdown thing, because it’s a mess.
"That’s why I said this fight is for everyone back home that are struggling, they’re going through tough times, New Zealand and Australia.”
