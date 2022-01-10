League of Legends 12.2 Update: New Champion Zeri Coming to the Rift

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With update 12.2 on its way to League of Legends, we will be introduced to the latest champion Zeri, The Spark of Zaun, below we will talk about her Lore, Abilities, and her Release skin.

Here’s everything you need to know about Zeri in 12.2:

Read more: League of Legends Update 12.2: Release Date, Patch Notes, Champions, Items, Bug Fixes and Everything We Know So Far

Zeri Bio

Zeri is family loving and uses this love and compassion into every fight she enters, however, her emotions are very eruptive and this mirrors her power, Zeri is a strong-minded and spirited woman, Her electrical magic is what powers her and the gun that she created herself.

Zeri Abilities



(Passive) Living Battery - Zeri Shields herself for 60% of the damage she deals with enemy shields and gains 10% move speed for 3 seconds whenever she receives a shield.

(Q) Burst Fire (Passive) - Zeri’s attacks are treated as abilities and can be charged up by moving and casting this ability, Uncharged attacks deal magic damage, and consume some charge. A fully charged attack slows by 20% for 1.5 seconds and consumes all charge

Active: This Ability is treated as an attack. Zeri fires a burst of 7 rounds that deals Physical damage to the first enemy hit.

(W) Ultrashock Laser - Zeri fires an electric pulse that deals magic damage and slows the first enemy hit by 50% for 1 second.

If the pulse hits terrain, it expands into a laser that applies effects in an area.

(E) Spark Surge - Zeri dashes a short distance and vaults over any terrain she touches, greatly extending the dash range. Her next 3 shots of Burst Fire pierce, dealing 80% damage to enemies after the first.

Hitting a champion with an attack or Ability reduces this Ability’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds.

(R) Lightning Crash - Zeri discharges a nova of electricity, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies and gaining 3 stacks of Overcharge for each Champion hit for 6 seconds. Each stack grants Move Speed. Hitting an enemy champion with an attack or Ability adds a stack of Overcharge and refreshes its duration for 2 seconds.

While Overcharged Zeri also gains attack speed, magic damage on hit and Burst Fire becomes a faster triple shot that chains the bonus magic damage and Physical damage to nearby champions

Release Skin

Zeri will be another champion taking on the Withered Rose Theme, The Skin looks very nice, and will cost you 1350 RP.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest League of Legends News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News