David vs Goliath is a story we’re all familiar with.

The ultimate underdog story encapsulating a real sense of triumph once David downs the giant.

However, in today’s day and age, when it comes to a mismatch of this sort, you feel for the out of his depth David.

That was the case for poor young MMA fighter Craig Wood.

Competing in the Evolution of Combat 9 event in Glasgow, Scotland, back in September 2021, the young Englishman was well and truly up against it as he took on the imposing Aron Lee.

The calamitous bout, which saw Wood, 21, floored within seconds and brutally beaten, has been met with huge scrutiny.

MMA writer Harry Williams shared a photo on Twitter of the controversial fight and was highly critical of the contest taking place.

“Can we please find out who allowed this fight to go ahead? I know there’s journeymen, but there’s a line, surely.”

In response to this, an attendant of the event shared a clip of the fight which shows just how cruel it was.

Perhaps what was even crueler was the fact that Wood was incorrectly announced when entering, being wrongly named Craig Knight.

Wood explained: "I asked them to change (the) name to mine, but because I filled in for another journeyman within the couple hours of (the) fight, they couldn't."

Despite the criticism from a huge number of people, Wood was not going to let them scrutinise his physique. Hitting back in response to people questioning his appearance, he said: "I'll let ya in on something, I'm in a lot better shape than I look."

The event, however, was still heavily criticised and drew the disapproving attention of former UFC fighter Artem Lobov.

The Russian teammate of former UFC champion Conor McGregor claimed it was wrong for fighters to try and screw their records, stating: “Tapology have started to remove padded record fights, which (is) a great idea!”

Another added in response to Lobov’s criticism: “I’ve heard of padded records, but this is on another level.”

Tommy Fury, current light heavyweight boxer and younger brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has often been criticised for his “padded” boxing record.

It seems that the issue of padding is becoming highlighted in both the MMA and boxing world now amid fights such as this huge mismatch.

