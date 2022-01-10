Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: How to Find and Use Radiant Spincrystal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 Update has introduced several new elements to the massively popular game, but how can you find and use the Radiant Spincrystal?

Spincrystals are available to purchase on certain days of the week, with extra restrictions placed on players dependent on what type of area they are in.

We’ve put together a guide for players who are looking to get a hold of the Radiant Spincrystals in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Radiant Spincrystal, including how to find and use the item in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Radiant Spincrystal

Players can change the music in the teapot realm with the Radiant Spincrystal that was introduced as part of the 2.4 Update.

miHoYo’s action-RPG great is known for having fantastic audio design as well as a great soundtrack. The new Radiant Spincrystal items help players to unlock the soundtrack to listen to in the game.

As of writing, only Liyue and Mondstadt’s music is currently available for players. Likely, miHoYo might soon add tracks from Enkanomiya, Dragonspine and Inazuma.

Players can acquire the Radiant Spincrystal from Chubby NPC. The NPC spawn in the Serenitea Pot on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On Fridays, only the ‘realm owners’ can purchase items from the NPC, but visitors/friends can also get access to items on Saturdays and Sundays.

A Radiant Spincrystal can be purchased from Chubby for 100 Realm currency. Each Spincrystal unlocks a different track from the OST, and there are a total of 46 tracks in the game right now.

To purchase more Radiant Spincrystals, players can travel to their friends on weekend days to buy items from the Teapot Traveling Salesman in their realm.

Hopefully, miHoYo will make more tracks from the OST available soon, but for now, players can enjoy the sounds of Liyue and Mondstadt’s music using the Radiant Spincrystals!

