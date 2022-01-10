Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua has urged for women's boxing to be given more credit as Natasha Jonas eyes up her next big opportunity.

Jonas signed with BOXXER in November, agreeing an exclusive long-term contract with the promotion.

The Liverpool-born fighter competed at the 2012 Olympics alongside Joshua and the two-time world heavyweight champion has praised his compatriot and called for female boxers to be paid more attention to.

"Give credit to the female fighters — Ramla Ali, Katie Taylor, Tasha Jonas," Joshua said. "So many good female fighters. Then you've got me, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte. Big us all up!

"We are all assets. It doesn't matter, female or male. Give people their credit and their dues."

Women's boxing is now bigger than ever and the likes of Jonas and Taylor are just some of the world's most recognised trailblazers of the sport.

The two women met in a blockbuster title bout last summer, revisiting their match from the 2012 Olympics in London, where Taylor defeated her opponent in the quarter-final before going on to win the gold medal.

Jonas lost out to Taylor again but her promoter Ben Shalom believes his client "arguably beat Taylor."

The Bray Bomber is currently second in BoxRec's pound for pound rankings, behind only Belgium's Delfine Persoon. Amanda Serrano, who is third and closing in on the top two, could be on track to establishing herself as number one as she eyes up a title challenge against undisputed lightweight champion Taylor.

Serrano is signed to Jake Paul's company Most Valuable Promotions, and the former social media personality is set to spend the majority of 2022 promoting the Puerto Rican's upcoming blockbuster clash.

Two more boxers who are set to make a splash this year are Lauren Price and Caroline Dubois. The latter turned professional after returning from the 2020 Olympics and Price is also set to take the next step in her boxing career this year.

The Welsh fighter picked up gold in Tokyo and recently confirmed she will "definitely" be turning professional in 2022 and will soon reveal with whom she intends to sign.

