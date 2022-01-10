Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Patch Notes Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022 is here and the developers have finally released the patch notes so that the gaming community can see what new content and fixes have gone live.

The mobile game is one of the best around at the moment and this new season will evolve the game as we know it. The franchise is hugely successful and expectations were very high for this new season.

Many have been waiting a while to see the patch notes, and with this being a new season, there is a lot to reveal to the Call of Duty community.

These patch notes have revealed that players of the game will be treated to new maps, weapons, game modes and more.

Patch Notes

All the patch notes have been revealed by the Call of Duty Mobile News account.

Multiplayer:

New Maps

Hacienda

Chinese Nuketown

New Tactical Grenade

Storm Ball

New Game Modes

Heist- Strategize with your teammates to spread out, find gold coins in the vault, and purchase combat gear to defeat the enemy team

Payout Search and Destroy- Payout Search will be included in Ranked Multiplayer for a limited time.

Red Envelope Kill Confirmed- 10v10 battle in Red Envelope Kill Confirmed

Map Update

Tunisia: Updated the skylight in the wine cellar, allowing players to throw various props through the skylight.

Other Updates

Added a feature where attachments remain equipped when replacing designs.

Optimized the quality of the MVP kill cam.

Added a zoom function to the map display when specifying an orbiting laser line.

Reduced screen freezes and frame drops when using MQ-27 Dragonfire and Hawk X3.

Balanced the amount of weapon experience gained and account progression in multiplayer.

Adjusted the acceleration of the M13 to match the weapon running speed.

Battle Royale

Feature Update

Voluntarily discarding attachments prevents players from acquiring attachments of the same type or of any rank for 30 seconds.

Reduced the chance of getting unsuccessfully experienced by players when the network environment is poor.

Expanded display of advanced attachments for spectators.

Optimized environmental sound effects when the player is in a wild environment.

Updated text prompt when players exit Battle Royale.

Gameplay adjustments

Sniper Challenge Mode Adjustment- All pistol weapons except the MW11 will no longer appear in the mod.

Updated recommendations for custom sniper rifles and gear.

If you do not have a sniper rifle in your backpack, a custom sniper rifle recommended by the designer will be displayed.

New Features

Warfare mode supports spectator mode.

Map Optimization

Adjusted the structure of the Blackout map to optimize overall gameplay and performance.

Added snow and ice areas to Blackout.

New weapons

Kilo 141

One of the fully automatic assault rifles with longer optics to enhance the headshot effect.

Moderate damage output, average rate of fire, and a convertible drum magazine.

PPSh-41

This is a low-precision submachine gun that uses a large-capacity drum magazine.

Charge the enemy with the advantage of non-aimed fire!

New weapon inspection

Exclusive weapon inspection has been added to some mythical weapons.

Optimization of combat performance

Muzzle Smoke Effect

Added different types of muzzle fire smoke effects, each muzzle attachment has its own smoke effect.

Added muzzle heat dissipation smoke effect, and muzzle heat dissipation smoke appears after more than 10 consecutive shots.

Weapon performance update

Improved weapon handling.

Tweaked the grenade throwing behavior model.

Improved photorealistic site effects.

Optimized gun shake performance when moving non-aimed fire and aiming fire.

Clan Wars

Clan Wars Update

Adjustment of individual contribution rules- In order to increase the weekly clan credit reward factor and obtain character shard rewards, you must form a team with a clan member in a node competition.

Relaxation of entry restrictions

Players who are new to the clan can also participate in the competition for that week.

Clans with fewer active players than the matching requirement can also join, but will be deducted based on a decrease in node score.

Recruit more clan members to prevent your clan from being penalized.

Balance Adjustment

Multiplayer

QXR

Stage 3 range damage increase 22-19-16-12 -- 22-19-18-12

Increased first range range 8m -- 10m

AMR

Tactical reload time 4 seconds -- 3.4 seconds

Empty magazine reload time 5 seconds -- 4.1 seconds

PP19

First range damage 26 -- 28

Headshot damage ratio 1.2 -- 1.3

Chest damage multiplier 1 -- 1.15

DR-H

Increased range in the first section 7m -- 9m

Increased range in the second section 13m -- 15m

Tactical reload time 2.3 seconds -- 2.1 seconds

Empty magazine reload time 2.8 seconds -- 2.5 seconds

D13 Sector

Number of shots 3 -- 4

Ammo 1 -- 2

Score Streak

If you cancel the score streak that you need to deploy by pressing the minimap, you will have to wait a certain amount of time to use the streak bonus again.

Reduced cooling time after overheating of XS1 Goliath.

Enhanced Hawk X3's aiming support.

Operator Skills

Increased the Purifier's rate of fire, direct hit damage and initial number of bullets.

Ranked Match Updates

Multiplayer

When a solo player faces a 4-person queue entered as a team, additional Rank Points are earned, and more information can be found in Ranked Rewards.

New season reset rules for top 5000 players have been adjusted, more details can be found in the Ranked Lobby.

Starting this season, the rarity of the top 5000 players' calling cards has been adjusted to Legendary.

Mismatched composition of pre-formed teams during matchmaking has been mitigated.

The probability of matching with other teams with the number of players is greatly reduced.

The matchmaking scope at the beginning of the season will be expanded to accommodate the shortage of top-ranked players.

Solo players are matched with players of similar or lower ranks.

Team Deathmatch/Forefront Rank Bonuses are more affected by relative individual performance than match results.

Other System Updates

Adjust the loadout

Loadout can be changed during queue.

Adjust the sensitivity setting

The gyroscope can be adjusted separately for fire sensitivity and normal state sensitivity.

Scope precision for red dot sight and holographic sight can be adjusted separately to enhance player operability.

Update jump control

Added advanced control options for jumping and climbing motions in settings.

Players will no longer ride and climb automatically by pressing the jump button when selected.

A new option allows players to set the jump button to climb by moving the jump button up to avoid accidentally touching it during combat.

Battle royale Medicine settings

You can turn off the recommended Medicine setting for Battle Royale HP items, which is enabled by default to prevent item replacement in user shortcut keys.

