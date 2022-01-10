Valorant Patch 4.0 Early Notes: New Agent Neon, Map Changes, Competitive Changes and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant Patch 4.0 is set to be released onto servers Tuesday 11th January 2022, and Riot Games have now released the Early Notes for the latest version of the game.

Riot will be introducing several new changes and fixes, including the brand new Agent to the game, Neon.

Neon is expected to make a major change to the meta of the game, as she is reportedly being looked at as a counter to the ultra-powerful Jett.

Here are the early patch notes for Valorant 4.0:

Agent Updates

Neon goes live!

Weapon Updates

Melee

The melee's been too tricky to aim with, making it tough to rely on. So we've updated both left and right-click melee attacks for more reliable Agent-whacking action.

Right-click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left-click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.

Targets closer to the centre of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.

Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side)

Spectre

The Spectre’s versatility makes us happy, but it was over-performing in long-range engagements and was too powerful even within its intended close range and mobile scenarios. By making the accuracy error come in a bit earlier and switching yaws more often, we hope it will make it more difficult to get kills when spraying over a long-range. Likewise, the close-range sprays will require more control to be effective.

Firing error occurs at earlier bullet stages

For example, instead of errors occurring at bullets 4, 7, 10 (in terms of firing order), they will instead happen at bullets 3, 6, 8

Increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running/jumping/on ascender from 1.25 >>> 1.5

Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, decreased 8 >>> 5 bullets

Lowering time to switch yaw from .24 >>> .18 seconds

Ares

Alongside changes to the Spectre, we hope to improve the feel and power of the Ares and take it out of the shadow of other weapons in its price tier.

Removed spin up

Fire rate increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

The Guardian didn’t need the fire rate penalty compared to its fully-automatic counterparts, so we’re removing it. Adding another bullet before it starts to get unstable should make the weapon feel much more proficient at tapping shots, and improve its overall effectiveness in a fight.

Removed fire rate penalty on ADS

Added an extra bullet before it enters a recovery curve

Bulldog

We’re giving the Bulldog some love to help make it feel like a better buy in those situations when you might need a cheaper but versatile rifle option.

Hip fire rate increased 9.5 >>> 10

Recovery on burst fire improved from .4 >>> .35

Inaccuracy is accrued any time the weapon is re-fired before a complete duration of a weapon’s respective Gun Recovery Time. Lower recovery time should improve burst fire efficiency.

Map Updates

Bind

The double stack of cover at short A has been changed to remove a very powerful one-way smoke location that made the area a little too difficult for Attackers to approach. ○ Sentinels will still be able to clog the space, but the new layout should open a few options for attackers pushing in.

There’s also a small, new bench for a mix up when taking that first peek.

Breeze

Increased the width of the A Main choke and removed 50/50s

This should give defenders more options when playing around A Main. It also removes the 50/50 when both entering or exiting the cave, allowing you to be more methodical when pushing.

Added a stack of two crates in cave

This provides some cover for attackers pushing the cave while also giving defenders more options for contesting the space.

Adjusted cover on the back of A Site and extended the pool to the far wall

The cover changes should give defenders both a safe place to fall back to and more cover on retakes. Extending the pool should make playing in this space more comfortable.

Plant site extension is also to match the new shape of the pool.

Adjusted curved wall in mid

This change simplifies the space and removes the extra pocket.

Added cover to the pillar on B Site, blocked off the back site with a new wall and added a stack of crates to B Wall

The new cover on the pillar allows for new pre and post-plant opportunities.

The adjusted back site breaks the head peek to B Main while also giving players a new cover to work with. This new cover should be useful when falling back and retaking.

The new stack of crates limits some angles from B Main gives you new options when holding or retaking, and should break up some awkward fights that can occur on thin walls.

The door on A can no longer be reactivated until it is finished opening or closing

Competitive Updates

As the map and Agent pool has increased, it’s become increasingly difficult for new players to effectively learn and play VALORANT. However, we haven’t made any changes to when players can access our most competitive experience. We believe everyone should take time to learn the ins and outs of core gameplay, and have ample exposure to all the maps and Agents VALORANT will throw at you before competing in our ranked experience. To force this learning period, we’ve decided to add an Account Level requirement to play in Competitive.

Starting with Patch 4.0, accounts that have yet to play in Ranked are required to reach account level 20 level before they can enter the Competitive queue

For those that have not yet reached account level 20, but have already played in Competitive queue, you will still be able to play in ranked.

Bug Fixes

Game System

Fixed an issue where the Signature Kill Counter was not updating visually

Esports features

Coaches should no longer experience the issue where swapping targets with number keys + mouse clicks occasionally fails.

