Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mickie James may not be the only non-WWE contract talent to appear in either of the Royal Rumble matches later this month.

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced that Mickie James would be returning for a one-off appearance in the women's Royal Rumble match on January 29.

The move is significant because James is not only a WWE legend, but is also the current IMPACT Knockout's Champion, which WWE referenced on the show.

For many years, WWE has seemed hesitant to work with wrestlers from other companies and reference other promotions on its shows, but that is seemingly changing.

As noted, Mickie James may not be the only wrestler not contracted to WWE appearing in the Royal Rumble, as WWE is reportedly planning something similar for the men's match.

Reliable Twitter source WrestleVotes is reporting, as can be seen below, that WWE is opening to a surprise 'forbidden door entrant' in the men's match.

As of right now, there is no word on who the surprise entrant could be, or which company they may come from, but the fact WWE is even considering it is exciting.

Since this news broke, fans have been speculating about how the mystery man could be, with the likes of Chris Jericho, Nick Aldis and Bryan Danielson bring thrown about online.

As noted, this is far from concrete right now, so for any additional information on the matter, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News