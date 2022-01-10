Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has put himself into the spotlight multiple times this week already.

After the Spanish defender was accused of not actually taking the pay cut he said he had taken, Pique took the bizarre step of posting screenshots from his bank account to prove his wages had almost halved.

But it seems that Pique had not enjoyed enough controversy for one week as the very next day he once again took to Twitter. This time, however, to express his views on an incident in the game between Real Madrid and Valencia.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after Casemiro hit the ground inside the Valencia penalty box, however, replays showed a minimal amount of contact between the two players.

Valencia voiced their displeasure at the situation on Twitter saying: "The robbery in Madrid begins to be somewhat repetitive."

The club also cheekily tagged the Twitter account of the hit Spanish TV show "Money Heist".

Gerard Pique came across the tweet and clearly couldn't resist chipping in. The Barcelona star replied: "Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you."

But it seems Villarreal boss Unai Emery was unimpressed with the defender commenting on the situation, claiming that Pique has also been dishonest in the past.

During his post-match press conference on Sunday Emery said:

"Pique yesterday took to Twitter to talk about refereeing in the match between Real Madrid and Valencia.

"But he forgot that there was a clear penalty for us that was not called when he saved the ball with his hand in the penalty area against us.

"Instead of staying silent, you have to be honest and not deceive people."

After a video of the press conference was posted to Twitter, Pique had a stinging response for Unai Emery.

The defender savagely replied to the video saying:

"This is a person who 3 years later was still complaining about the referee at 6-1. Get over it, Unai."

Alongside his comment Pique also posted a link to a news article from 2020, in which Emery was discussing the 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in the second leg of the knockout stages of the 2016/17 Champions League.

Emery described the game as his "worst moment" as a coach, but said if he could change one thing about the game, it would be the referee.

Emery is yet to respond to the defender's comments.

