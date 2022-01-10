Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Counting down the twenty-two WWE Superstars who we think will define the year 2022...

22 Cora Jade

At just 20 years old, it’s scary how quickly Cora has been pushed into the NXT limelight, but there’s an obvious reason why. Jade presents a look that can only be described as ‘current’ and is every bit the sort of star NXT 2.0 is being built around. Channelling the daredevil delights last seen from the likes of Lita two decades ago.

21 Montez Ford

The Street Profits remain a popular act, but their recent shortcomings combined with suggestions that WWE were thinking of splitting the pair during October’s draft could mean a singles run for the talented Ford. We saw during his entertaining outing with Roman Reigns last autumn the early signs of what Montez can do on his own, and 2022 could well see more opportunities.

20 Cameron Grimes

One the few constants left from the transition of NXT black and gold into 2.0, but we have a feeling that may not last for long and a main roster move could be in Grimes’ future. His feud with LA Knight was one of the sleeper rivalries of last year and his colourful character could send Raw or SmackDown to the moon.

19 Carmelo Hayes

The accolades keep on coming for Carmelo, who after winning NXT’s breakout tournament in 2021 has since grabbed The North American Championship and retired a whole division thanks to his win at New Year’s Evil. 2022 should only bring more gold, and a run at the top of NXT’s tree.

18 Doudrop

Given Doudrop’s unique look and impressive agility, it’s no surprise how quickly she’s been fast-tracked up the Raw roster and given a heel run against Bianca Belair. Expect her to be a big part of the title picture on the red brand this year and maybe a switch back to her NXT UK moniker, too.

17 Raquel Gonzalez

Big Mami Cool may have lost the NXT Women’s Championship in 2021, but what she did gain is a much more fleshed-out personality and a face turn that’s made her one of the biggest acts on Tuesday nights. Seeing her mixing it up with the likes of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can’t be far away.

16 Kevin Owens

It looked as though we’d very much seen the last of Kevin Owens in a WWE ring but with his new contract freshly signed, 2022 should be a big year for KO. One that should see Owens have a prominent place at the top of Raw’s main event scene and WWE Championship gold round his waist before the year’s out.

15 Sasha Banks

Injury has put pay to what may have been a Royal Rumble victory for Sasha, but that setback should only act as an incentive to return for a big WrestleMania win - the one thing still missing from The Boss’ WWE CV. If all goes to plan you can Bank on Sasha creating more history in 2022.

14 AJ Styles

Now free of his mentoring duties in WWE’s tag team division, the stage is set for a phenomenal return to the main event picture for AJ Styles. Once he’s done giving Grayson Waller the rub, Styles will add fresh and ridiculously talented impetus to Raw’s title scene.

13 Omos

WWE have pressed fast forward on Omos’ singles run and that can only mean there’s some big plans for WWE’s newest big man in 2022. Given his size, stature and a recent endorsement from Undertaker, it can’t be long until the 7ft ‘3 giant is towering over WWE with gold round upon his shoulder.

12 Austin Theory

There can’t be many more ringing endorsements for your future in WWE then sharing screen time with Vincent Kennedy McMahon, and in recent weeks Theory has had a boxset full of them. Expect the results to be a quick assent up the card and more celebratory selfies throughout 2022.

11 Drew McIntyre

Since moving to SmackDown, Drew has been cleverly rebuilt once again as he makes his way up the card and to an eventual meeting with The Universal Champion. Whether he’s the guy to finally down Roman Reigns remains to be seen, but he’ll sure have a big part to play this year on Friday nights.

10 Bron Breakker

Not since the emergence of Brock Lesnar in the early 2000s has one Superstar looked so much the part so quickly after making his debut. Bron’s quick assent to NXT Champion has rubber-stamped that potential and 2022 could be whatever he wants it to be for the second-generation Steiner.

9 Walter

It may be bad news for NXT UK, where Walter is about to wrestle his final match for the home-based brand, but it’s terrific news for WWE all round. If the Austrian is headed to the US, then the mind boggles on what battles we could see from Walter and the Raw or SmackDown roster in 2022.

8 Riddle

Riddle’s tandem with Randy Orton was one of the most popular acts on Raw in 2021, yet it’s the inventible break-up this year that could cement his place among WWE’s elite. A WrestleMania win over Randy Orton could easily be the jumping point to a WWE Championship run. Believe it, Bro.

7 Seth Rollins

Seth’s 2022 plan may have looked slightly different had Roman Reign’s not missed Day 1, but nevertheless Rollins remains an integral part of WWE programming. His current ‘Drip God’ persona is on the verge of a face turn, thanks to how much he and the fans have embraced the vision, and another run with world title gold can’t be far behind.

6 Bianca Belair

2021 was Bianca’s year. Without question the female star of the year and thus 2022 is about Belair maintaining that spotlight she’s earned. Her breakout has made her almost the only true star to emerge in WWE’s women’s division away from the Four Horsewomen and she’s on course to live up to her catchphrase as one the greatest in all of WWE.

5 Bobby Lashley

2022 may actually peak for Bobby at January’s Royal Rumble, such as been the clamour to see him finally get in the ring with Brock Lesnar. Whatever the outcome of that titanic clash, Lashley has established himself as one of WWE’s premiere talents and the Almighty Era will continue to roll on this year.

4 Big E

Big E’s enjoyable championship reign may have been cut short thanks to Brock Lesnar, but it’s far from the end of E’s time in the sun. His popularity remains strong and will only get stronger by being the perennial baby face in chase mode for the gold, a story that we’d all want to see in 2022.

3 Brock Lesnar

As the plaid shirted ‘farm boy’ bad-ass Brock, Lesnar is doing some of the best character work we’ve seen from him since he returned to WWE in 2012. He’ll kick-off 2022 with a long-awaited meeting with Bobby Lashley and then a WrestleMania date with Roman Reigns is surely in his sights. Right now, the more of this Brock, the better.

2 Becky Lynch

Whatever ‘Big Time’ Becks does in 2022, it certainly will be big time for WWE. Having returned at SummerSlam last year, Lynch has her wrestling boots back firmly under the table and back as the face of WWE’s women’s division. This year will only underline that status once again.

1 Roman Reigns

Put your ones up in the air because The Tribal Chief has topped another chart, but how could it really be anyone else? Perhaps the most interesting question will be which talents will just be evaluated by working with Reigns this year, and who if anyone will be the man to finally defeat Roman? Whatever the outcome, 2022 will be all about continuing to acknowledge the best in the business.

You can watch WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT live every single week over here in the UK over on BT Sport.

You can also watch all the action at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 over here in the UK on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News