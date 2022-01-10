Valtteri Bottas: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valtteri Bottas is a Finnish F1 driver who competes for the Alfa Romeo team after joining them for the start of 2022, having been with the Mercedes team since 2017.

Bottas joined the sport in 2013 and drove for Williams between then and 2016, partnering the likes of Felipe Massa during that time.

In 2017, it was announced that he would be joining Mercedes for the new season after 2016 title winner Nico Rosberg announced his surprise retirement from the sport with immediate effect.

Bottas became team-mate to Lewis Hamilton between then and 2021, helping Mercedes win the Constructors' title five times in that time, as they enjoyed a period of unprecedented dominance in the sport.

That said, the Finn never managed to really put together a challenge for the Drivers' title himself, with Hamilton often just having too much consistency and extra pace to be caught by the Finn.

He heads to Alfa Romeo looking to lead them into a successful new era.

Here's everything you need to know about Valtteri Bottas:

How old is Valtteri Bottas?

Bottas is 32-years-old. He was born on August 28th, 1989, and is in his prime years as a driver - he'll be eager to use them wisely in the coming seasons with him on a multi-year contract with Alfa.

How tall is Valtteri Bottas?

Bottas is 1.73m in height.

What is Valtteri Bottas' networth and salary?

Bottas' net worth is valued at $20million whilst his yearly salary is reportedly $11million.

Who is Valtteri Bottas' girlfriend?

Bottas has been with Tiffany Cromwell since 2020. She is an Australian road cyclist.

Few would have begrudged Bottas a world title during his time at Mercedes but ultimately, and he admits this himself, he was not quick enough over a whole season with the Silver Arrows to take a crown.

He's certainly got pace when he is in the groove, having won multiple races in the last few years and delivered some stunning pole position laps, and that is what he needs to be striving for in this new era and challenge at Alfa.

Victories might not be attainable straight away but 2022's new rules are intended to try and close the field up and Alfa have the hope that Bottas' experience of running at the front over the last few years is going to help them climb the standings.

