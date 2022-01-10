FIFA 22: SBCs You Need to Complete Ahead of TOTY

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Team of the Year (TOTY) will arrive in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team soon and players will be eager to stock up as many packs and Coins as humanly possible.

While purchasing FIFA Points is the obvious and expensive route to go about doing this, another way is by completing League Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), which can offer up some lucrative cards for free.

Whether you are grinding Squad Battles, Division Rivals or FUT Champions, there is always ways to stock up on players to get those SBCs done. But some players won't be able to identify which ones are the best to complete.

Everyone wants the best odds possible to pack the best players and TOTY cards have, traditionally, been some of the most expensive to be launched during the entire year.

If you're a gamer that doesn't want to pump hundreds of pounds into the game, SBCs is certainly a direction you should consider heading down and we have the best ones below that you should get completed.

Read more: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

SBCs for TOTY

This article was possible thanks to the Twitter user praetOrian86, who constructed a database of what league SBCs you should do on a particular console to get the most rare gold cards in the packs that are rewarded.

We have listed the best SBCs as well as all of the minor details that you need. They are as follows:

PlayStation

Bundesliga

Cost: 19,975

Returns: 87,500

Packs vs Cost: 4.500

Rare Gold Players: 11

Saudi League

Cost: 15,338

Returns: 55,750

Packs vs Cost: 3,600

Rare Gold Players: 9

Sudamericana

Cost: 17,888

Returns: 62,500

Packs vs Cost: 3,500

Rare Gold Players: 11

La Liga

Cost: 25,313

Returns: 87,500

Packs vs Cost: 3,500

Rare Gold Players: 10

Serie A

Cost: 22,388

Returns: 76,250

Packs vs Cost: 3,400

Rare Gold Players: 10

Xbox

Bundesliga

Cost: 21,188

Returns: 87,500

Packs vs Cost: 4,100

Rare Gold Players: 11

Ligue 1

Cost: 19,388

Returns: 73,750

Packs vs Cost: 3,800

Rare Gold Players: 8

Serie A

Cost: 24,713

Returns: 73,750

Packs vs Cost: 3,100

Rare Gold Players: 10

La Liga

Cost: 28,800

Returns: 87,500

Packs vs Cost: 3,000

Rare Gold Players: 10

Stadia

MLS

Cost: 11,738

Returns: 48,750

Packs vs Cost: 4,200

Rare Gold Players: 11

Ligue 1

Cost: 20,625

Returns: 73,750

Packs vs Cost: 3,600

Rare Gold Players: 10

La Liga

Cost: 24,638

Returns: 87,500

Packs vs Cost: 3,600

Rare Gold Players

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News