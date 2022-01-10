Nicholas Latifi: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nicholas Latifi is a Canadian F1 driver for Williams.

He joined the sport in 2020, having finished 2nd in the F2 championship in 2019.

He partnered George Russell within the Williams team for 2020 and 2021, with 2022 now seeing him teammates with Alex Albon, formerly of Red Bull and Toro Rosso.

Here is everything you need to know about Nicholas Latifi:

How old is Nicholas Latifi?

Latifi is 26-years-old. He was born on June 29th, 1995.

How tall is Nicholas Latifi?

At 1.85m, Latifi is one of the tallest F1 drivers in the field.

What is Nicholas Latifi's networth and salary?

Latifi's net worth is valued at $1million and his yearly salary is $1million.

Who is Nicholas Latifi's girlfriend?

Latifi is dating Polish model Sandra Dziwiszek.

Latifi has been a likeable member of the F1 paddock for the last couple of years and will want to see Williams' progress continue into 2022 after an improved 2021.

George Russell regularly beat him in qualifying over the time they were together at Williams but the Canadian did strike back at times during the races, and he'll be keen to try and make that happen even more in 2022 up against Alex Albon.

Latifi was unlucky to attract some very unfair stick at the end of the 2021 season for a crash in Abu Dhabi that led to one of the most controversial final laps the sport has seen.

It was his stricken Williams that led to the Safety Car which would eventually hand Max Verstappen the title ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with some going as far to suggest that the Canadian had done it on purpose, with him being abused on social media.

This was completely unfair and unjust, and he'll be eager to get the wheels turning on 2022 as soon as possible to put the episode behind him.

