Guanyu Zhou: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Relationship Status and More

Guanyu Zhou is a Chinese Formula 1 driver that competes for Alfa Romeo, with him joining the team - and the sport - in 2022.

The former Alpine academy driver will compete in Formula 1 for the first time in 2022 and will be the first-ever full-time Chinese driver the sport has ever seen, so will naturally carry huge support from the Far-East nation.

Indeed, he arrives from F2 after some good performances there in recent years and will partner Valtteri Bottas at Alfa, with the team looking to use the new rules in 2022 as a springboard for bigger things.

Here's everything you need to know about Guanyu Zhou...

How old is Guanyu Zhou?

Zhou is 22-years-old. He was born on 30th May, 1999.

How tall is Guanyu Zhou?

Zhou is 1.75m tall.

What is Guanyu Zhou's networth and salary?

Zhou is said to be worth $1m and his salary is not yet disclosed.

What is Guanyu Zhou's relationship status?

Zhou is currently believed to be single.

With the Chinese Grand Prix set to return to the F1 calendar for 2022, it's good that the sport now has its first-ever full-time Chinese driver in the field.

Zhou is a quick driver that has displayed his talents regularly in Formula 2 - F1's feeder series - and he'll be eager to show that he can take the fight to more experienced teammate Valtteri Bottas, as the pair look to kick Alfa Romeo up the standings in the years ahead.

